Cop Shoulders Injured Man To Safety

This MP police constable become a social media hero for carrying an injured man on his shoulders to a hospital. 🤕🏃💪

02/25/2019 12:56 PM
134 comments

  • Sharadha S.
    03/11/2019 10:41

    Great sir

  • Srikanth B.
    03/11/2019 08:30

    Hats off

  • Nazir S.
    03/11/2019 08:13

    Salute to that police man

  • Satish G.
    03/11/2019 07:57

    we inspired from you

  • Tanaji K.
    03/11/2019 07:56

    Ishiko insahaniyat kahay tayhay jo kam logo may paai jati hay

  • Gaurav Y.
    03/11/2019 03:46

    Do to people like him Humanity is still alive 👍

  • Shahzad H.
    03/10/2019 22:18

    Billore could have came in a police jeep when the police got a call regarding man felling out of a running train and take the victim by jeep to hospital.

  • Raj A.
    03/10/2019 21:21

    भगवान आपका भला करे

  • Rocky B.
    03/10/2019 15:42

    That is really police officer

