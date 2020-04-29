back

Cops Drone In On Lovers Flouting Lockdown

A couple sneaked out for a quick date amid the lockdown. They thought they were alone... until they looked up. 😳😳

04/29/2020 5:05 PM
270 comments

  • Ambika D.
    a day

    Chasing the couple for what?More heinous crime is to load for internet viewers of world.Sympathy for young couple.

  • Luis B.
    2 days

    All those asking why did they sneak out? Did those two bring about the coronavirus? Governments willing to punish their own citizens than confront China 🇨🇳 who brought this plague upon humanity.🙄

  • रमन ख.
    2 days

    Saala tum log JAMATIYON ko pakadte nhi .. jo actually log spread krte hain unko to encourage krte ho ... Abhi jungle me kisee ko bhi nhi fela rhaa .. uske peeche padd gye

  • Sau R.
    2 days

    Superb cinematic angles :D

  • Haris I.
    2 days

    This is just symbolic of how much they’re invading people’s private lives. Let’s have a camera pointed at all of these dirty politicians playing their silly games, then? Would be way too dirty for online consumption, that much is assured. It’s time to turn the cameras around and stop with people giving away their rights to privacy in the name of a some Bullshit narrative of ‘safety’. What a shame.

  • Ruchi K.
    3 days

    Laila majnu...😂they wanna die due to conora instead of staying far....love cross evry boundaries..😂😆😁

  • Gaingam C.
    3 days

    To all the supporters “ Privacy in open ground what a jokes ” tell the google to change the meaning of privacy, nCOVID19 doesn’t differentiate who you are once, the police doesn’t aware of such scenes yes the news wanna tell us they are some slut and uncontrollable cock and retarded who doesn’t care lockdown. If you’re enjoying your privacy in your room why don’t you come out do like them..

  • Er L.
    3 days

    bacho 🤣🤣

  • Shërpä M.
    3 days

    DHOOM - 4 coming soon 😂

  • Purna G.
    3 days

    In place of drone it's better to buy foods for Majdur.

  • Faizal S.
    3 days

    Track ID any one

  • Rohann J.
    4 days

    Drone operator be like sab singles ka badla lega tera bhai bc

  • Fairoze K.
    4 days

    What a film

  • Azran Q.
    4 days

    Mohin Ali hahahaha

  • Akshay T.
    4 days

    tu h ye kyu sahi kaha na dhoke peeve

  • Haider A.
    4 days

    I guess the rest of the people just got really jealous like the police 😂😂

  • Zulfiqar A.
    4 days

    The police especially drone operator should be given gallantry award Great story to share with world 🗺 Bravo The country is more safe now

  • Ra V.
    4 days

  • Sonam G.
    4 days

    Lmao this is actually hilarious. They shouldn’t have been out in a nationwide lockout. And clearly it’s not an emergency. But exposing like this was probably not necessary. Still funny though 🤣 this method should be used all over Delhi ncr. The amount of footage they will get will probably be so useful and entertaining.

  • Bahuleyan K.
    5 days

    Social distancing ?