Cops Drone In On Lovers Flouting Lockdown

270 comments
Ambika D.a day
Chasing the couple for what?More heinous crime is to load for internet viewers of world.Sympathy for young couple.
Luis B.2 days
All those asking why did they sneak out? Did those two bring about the coronavirus? Governments willing to punish their own citizens than confront China 🇨🇳 who brought this plague upon humanity.🙄
रमन ख.2 days
Saala tum log JAMATIYON ko pakadte nhi .. jo actually log spread krte hain unko to encourage krte ho ... Abhi jungle me kisee ko bhi nhi fela rhaa .. uske peeche padd gye
Sau R.2 days
Superb cinematic angles :D
Haris I.2 days
This is just symbolic of how much they’re invading people’s private lives. Let’s have a camera pointed at all of these dirty politicians playing their silly games, then? Would be way too dirty for online consumption, that much is assured. It’s time to turn the cameras around and stop with people giving away their rights to privacy in the name of a some Bullshit narrative of ‘safety’. What a shame.
Ruchi K.3 days
Laila majnu...😂they wanna die due to conora instead of staying far....love cross evry boundaries..😂😆😁
Gaingam C.3 days
To all the supporters “ Privacy in open ground what a jokes ” tell the google to change the meaning of privacy, nCOVID19 doesn’t differentiate who you are once, the police doesn’t aware of such scenes yes the news wanna tell us they are some slut and uncontrollable cock and retarded who doesn’t care lockdown. If you’re enjoying your privacy in your room why don’t you come out do like them..
Er L.3 days
bacho 🤣🤣
Shërpä M.3 days
DHOOM - 4 coming soon 😂
Purna G.3 days
In place of drone it's better to buy foods for Majdur.
Faizal S.3 days
Track ID any one
Rohann J.4 days
Drone operator be like sab singles ka badla lega tera bhai bc
Fairoze K.4 days
What a film
Azran Q.4 days
Mohin Ali hahahaha
Akshay T.4 days
tu h ye kyu sahi kaha na dhoke peeve
Haider A.4 days
I guess the rest of the people just got really jealous like the police 😂😂
Zulfiqar A.4 days
The police especially drone operator should be given gallantry award Great story to share with world 🗺 Bravo The country is more safe now
Ra V.4 days
Do subscribe to our channel for updates all around the world 😊 Thank you 😊 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7oTyfNdi-kp_aozqOg2zpg.
Sonam G.4 days
Lmao this is actually hilarious. They shouldn’t have been out in a nationwide lockout. And clearly it’s not an emergency. But exposing like this was probably not necessary. Still funny though 🤣 this method should be used all over Delhi ncr. The amount of footage they will get will probably be so useful and entertaining.
Bahuleyan K.5 days
Social distancing ?