Death Warrant for Nirbhaya Convicts
Seven years after they shocked Indians nationwide with their merciless sexual crimes, the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case are to be hanged on 22 January 2020.
01/07/2020 3:22 PMupdated: 02/27/2020 10:19 AM
333 comments
VP B.01/29/2020 09:06
Maat do inko jaan se kyu court se fansi ka wait krre ho
Surojit S.01/29/2020 08:24
মৃিতুচাই কুতাদের
Sanjay G.01/29/2020 07:43
They r being hanged shortly but me very much disappointed with indian laws,why so late,as every world knew that they were culprits,what about the other one who is being regarded as minor,now that guy has become major,he should also be hanged
Manoj S.01/29/2020 03:28
Maaro bhainkilode ko madarchod ko bhainkilode ko maar do
Subodh K.01/29/2020 03:09
No comments
Deo N.01/28/2020 21:15
For give then.but Panic then
Tenzin D.01/28/2020 16:01
Justice we need. So future save for women. Criminal must be punished
गेंदा र.01/28/2020 13:18
जिंदा जला दो🐕🐕🐕
Karali R.01/28/2020 12:20
Jaldi fasi doo
Sunil C.01/28/2020 09:24
Good
Vinod K.01/26/2020 19:29
Phansi do
Seema M.01/26/2020 19:22
why they are living in wold hang or burn them.
Sudhir N.01/26/2020 11:31
इन्हें फांसी लटका देना चाहिए सब हिंदुस्तान को पता है कि यह अपराधी है इन्हें तो जल्द से जल्द होनी चाहिए कुत्तों को फांसी
Pankaj K.01/26/2020 07:03
इन चारों हरामियों को ओपन फांसी की सजा दो।
Ranjit D.01/26/2020 05:26
4 ko fasi diye jay Thank you Bharat maa ki Joy
Niel N.01/25/2020 10:17
Kab phasi dey Raha hai
Bhoma R.01/25/2020 06:09
Good
Subash R.01/24/2020 16:47
Ispot inqtar rip
Khanna R.01/24/2020 15:30
Good
Vikash K.01/23/2020 16:15
Are yar tum log sale maroge kb