Delhi Riots: Finding Hope Amid All The Horror

Thousands of families telephoned for help when communal riots broke out in North East Delhi.

03/06/2020 12:27 PMupdated: 03/06/2020 12:49 PM
  • 106.5k
  • 226

208 comments

  • Mano K.
    an hour

    Is my Hindustaaan ka ghaaata Pakistan ka kuch nahee jaaata 😂

  • Rishav P.
    an hour

    Tell me who is more proud here on their religion, I know those were most political goons, assholes and some criminals but though we know everything then why we are concerned more about religion instead of thinking about it's worst impact on life of common people.

  • Haristotle A.
    2 hours

    The HM was in mid of the street for vote now he disappeared as they failed....

  • Farjana D.
    2 hours

    Only Allah fill ur pain. He will take revenge all of ur tears InshaAllah. Allah bless you all.

  • Rucelo N.
    2 hours

    ...it is NORMAL CLASH in INDIA. Always.

  • Riaz R.
    2 hours

    This is good time to resist and fight against the FASCISTS . MODI and RSS the killers of your father of the nation GANDHI are terrorists. India is in the hands of terrorists. And now YES BANK, wake up guys.

  • Mazhar A.
    2 hours

    see the reality.

  • Edison M.
    3 hours

    This is new India looks very dangerous for the future, old India was more peaceful and developing, people were happy and busy in their work

  • Aaqil R.
    3 hours

    stop genocide of muslim in india

  • Anirudh C.
    3 hours

    This report is only one side of the coin, there are so many Hindus have suffered as well, why didn't they go to Ratan Lal, Ankit Sharma's house. Ass holes creating ruckus.

  • Àmőś N.
    4 hours

    I wish I could help you out from this NaZi ruling party... They're trying to devide us by religious views 👎👎👎👎👎 on my behalf I condemned all these religious leaders who lead in the wrong way

  • RC M.
    4 hours

    Help for what Clean up your country's nasty pollution Ur God's say keep a clean home.. does it mean outside of the inside stays polluted

  • Ramarao V.
    5 hours

    Heart wrenching human sufferings and politicians were paying the goons to kill and loot Delhi! So sad

  • Vibhakar S.
    5 hours

    It was full planed against indian

  • Akash T.
    5 hours

    a perfect example of planned violence.....

  • Syd A.
    5 hours

    Just shame on those police authorities!

  • Asif P.
    5 hours

  • M R.
    5 hours

    Modi is PM and Amit Shah is home minister In such circumstances it's not new .... They are murders Every citizen has freedom of speech

  • M R.
    5 hours

    This show your mentality

  • Cyrus M.
    6 hours

    Horrid. 😢