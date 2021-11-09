back
Delhi's Ambulance Hero Wins Padma Honour
From Covid crematoriums to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Jitender Singh Shunty's years of service have finally fetched him a national honour.
09/11/2021 1:27 PM
232 comments
Yeeshu S.15 hours
Us waqt na delhi government ne kuch kiya na Centre government ne, Centre government Bengal main busy thi or Delhi government as always complaint krne main bas PAAJI hi maseeha the jaeuratmand logo ke, Singh always work for people.
Swapnalee P.5 days
A grand salute to you Sir...a real hero you are...🙏🙏
Neha H.5 days
Hats offf se god bless you
Harish G.5 days
Jai hind Sirji
Neelam D.5 days
Tribute to the souls who departed untimely leaving behind others cry 🙏🏻
Subba R.16/11/2021 13:59
Hats off to both the men.. who served the society
Rani C.16/11/2021 11:49
Salute 👏💗🙏 Waheguru
James C.16/11/2021 11:07
God bless him in a mighty way. Humanity is still alive...
Rajashri M.15/11/2021 17:09
He and his son deserves more more awards ✌🏽 They are not humans they are “God” 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Enko jab coronane apani chapet me liya usake bad bhi enhone apana kam roka nahi 🖖 enaki apane kam ke prati Shraddha dekhakar hame bhi sfuran aata haii , sach me ye log Bhagwan hi haii ✨🙏🏼
Laxman K.15/11/2021 10:26
Great humanitarian services rendered by Singh. Salute you
Ram S.15/11/2021 02:39
When God takes a form - a Jitender Singh Shunty comes to earth 🙏🏻
Rupinder K.14/11/2021 18:34
Well deserved 😊 that's wat I wrote on Facebook 💞💞 finally Satnam Wahayguru Ji 🙏🙏
Viren S.14/11/2021 11:59
True honour for king and very beautiful gesture my govt....
Shalu S.14/11/2021 07:34
You r real hero sir salute you🌹
Pramod P.14/11/2021 04:04
Heart touching story, humanity still lives
Puneet S.13/11/2021 21:45
You deserve this award 👏👏🙏👍
Riku M.13/11/2021 18:43
🙏🙏 Aap ek farishta ho. Gods blessings are with you always.
SanDhya S.13/11/2021 18:07
Well deserved 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻
Priyanka B.13/11/2021 14:46
👏👏🙏🙏
Rattan S.13/11/2021 14:10
Well deserved…