Delhi's Cabbies Protect Themselves Against Fines

Why are cabbies in Delhi storing condoms in their first-aid boxes? 😳
112 comments
Arijit N.10/28/2019 05:08
Why not? First aids are for emergencies.
Rajkishore M.10/26/2019 02:07
Ye BRUT walon ko aur koi topic nahi mil raha kya.. Khabar dikhani hai to, achhi khabar dikhao
Shweta M.10/20/2019 08:52
😂
Tyng N.10/19/2019 15:04
To increase the sell of Kohinoor c***dom
Salman H.10/18/2019 19:56
https://www.facebook.com/100002777477398/posts/2001960829906480?sfns=mo
Ahsan A.10/14/2019 19:15
may be these companies have spread rumours for sales to hike by 200%😂
Kazi Z.10/13/2019 00:04
After b come HARAM JADE
Raj S.10/12/2019 13:44
Arey bhenchod log ush texi wale ko bhi toh ek land hai.
Raj K.10/11/2019 18:03
Pagal
Rahul G.10/11/2019 13:35
TU BHI BAN JA CAB DRIVER AB TOH..😂😂🍆tnagar
Md S.10/11/2019 08:22
..🤣
Rupan D.10/09/2019 14:54
What the fuck
Umang R.10/08/2019 15:47
auto me hi jana
Johnson L.10/08/2019 04:09
If the accident happend the condom is used to tie the bleeding area to stop bleeding that's it 👍
Basheer T.10/07/2019 19:17
watch till end
Aisha K.10/06/2019 15:00
Sakina Amin
Shahrukh S.10/05/2019 11:00
Sidha sex Bada Hua De De Saccha ladies pad rakhte to fayda Hota Hai
Shahrukh S.10/05/2019 10:59
Abhi chhutiyon condom Se Achcha ladies Stayfree pad rakhte Stayfree pad to Achcha tha
Ferhat M.10/02/2019 20:44
hva handler det her om? Kan du oversætte?
Punit Y.10/02/2019 14:35
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣