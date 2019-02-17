back

Delhi Wedding Guests Beat Up 5-Star Hotel Staff

Today In OMG-WHY: These wedding guests thrashed workers and smashed crockery, accusing this Delhi 5-star hotel of serving stale food. 🍚🍽🤕

02/17/2019 6:05 AM
  • 1.0m
  • 594

422 comments

  • Mosharraf Z.
    07/04/2019 11:04

    Ok all are RSs people.

  • Ashutosh S.
    06/25/2019 16:20

    Aasa-aasa Kam to India ma Roj hota ha

  • Bharat L.
    06/25/2019 14:26

    Can we please award ourselves as "the most intolerant and uncivilized species" on earth...

  • Shailaja S.
    06/25/2019 12:50

    Sharan

  • Harshal P.
    03/23/2019 18:10

    bhai gusa nai

  • Sam A.
    03/23/2019 11:56

    Culture

  • David K.
    03/22/2019 20:45

    i was talking bout this one....

  • Chandra S.
    03/22/2019 16:21

    So satisfying lol Should have burn down the whole hotel lol

  • Madhab D.
    03/22/2019 09:44

    Delhi culture!

  • P.s. K.
    03/21/2019 15:51

    When Street dogs come in Suit-Boot ...

  • Habib
    03/21/2019 10:09

    Money can't make you a human..

  • Aakon H.
    03/19/2019 11:50

    Beganey shadi mei abdullah deewana

  • Pinky B.
    03/19/2019 04:32

    Useless people!

  • Esther S.
    03/18/2019 18:25

    mera bharat mahan

  • Ankur S.
    03/17/2019 17:20

    Where is the security of the" 5 star" hotel ?

  • Satish P.
    03/17/2019 16:29

    medhi kuda inthe kodthru

  • Ashish K.
    03/16/2019 18:33

    Axomiya t ata kotha ase.... Dhoni(rich) ghorot saba... Dukhiya(poor) ghorot khaba..

  • Gaurav S.
    03/16/2019 10:14

    1:10 is that dancing uncle

  • Shahil A.
    03/15/2019 18:14

    https://youtu.be/IduAmDN5zqQ

  • Satyakam P.
    03/15/2019 14:28

    Delhi wale hain hi aise.. Aye guzre log.. Dilli dil walon ki nahi.. In jaise gadhon ki hai