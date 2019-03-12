back

Delhiite Drives With Man On Car’s Bonnet

He drove his car for more than a kilometre with a man on the bonnet. He is now facing an attempt to murder charge. 🚙😤😡

03/12/2019 1:57 PM
  • 595.2k
  • 75

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

39 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 06:04

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Sudarshan R.
    03/24/2019 07:10

    Maa chod de

  • Huzaifa R.
    03/15/2019 13:56

    Bhai kuch yaad aaya Gai Ghat ka scene Jalebi wala aadmi😂😂😂😂😂

  • Pranab S.
    03/14/2019 22:36

    this is Indirapuram

  • Prithvi S.
    03/14/2019 20:49

    Mitra Chatterjee 😲

  • Jerin J.
    03/14/2019 15:27

    By the way. Who the hell took this video dude🙄

  • Amir A.
    03/14/2019 13:19

    Dono.hi chutye h

  • Saqeer S.
    03/14/2019 12:04

    Delhi... BC

  • Arun B.
    03/14/2019 11:22

    delhi represent

  • Dushyant S.
    03/14/2019 11:18

    Honey Sharma , why tf i find it funny

  • आशीष
    03/14/2019 10:58

    ye tum ho?🙄

  • Akshhay P.
    03/14/2019 10:46

    🤣

  • Sarthak G.
    03/14/2019 08:27

    what in the fuckety fuks of fuk

  • Uttamjyot S.
    03/14/2019 06:45

    😂😂😂😂

  • Naaz D.
    03/14/2019 06:42

    How cheap the driver is

  • Prabhpreet S.
    03/14/2019 05:11

    Remember?

  • Vibhu W.
    03/14/2019 04:48

    Tushar Bakshi

  • Jagadeep M.
    03/13/2019 09:15

    Driver Must be punished... He risked dat guys life

  • Muhammedhannif H.
    03/13/2019 07:48

    Cab drivers are just the same all over the world, he said this guy hit his car from behind, but I don't see any damage on this car from the front.....

  • Nataraj B.
    03/13/2019 06:27

    Full marks for the cameraman ,,!! But yes as amit Kumar says Why culprit pic is hidden !??