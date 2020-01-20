back

District Collector Slaps Protestor at Pro-CAA Rally

These unruly scenes were witnessed between the protestors at a pro-CAA rally in MP and the district collector and her deputy.

01/20/2020 1:49 PMupdated: 01/20/2020 2:02 PM
  • 39.6k
  • 106

Politics

  1. Smriti Irani Vs. Arvind Kejriwal On Justice For Nirbhaya

  2. Rajdeep Sardesai On Future Of India Under Modi

  3. District Collector Slaps Protestor at Pro-CAA Rally

  4. The Train To The Outside World

  5. High-Ranking Cop Caught With Terror Outfit

  6. Ratan Tata Lauds India’s “Visionary” Government

103 comments

  • Raghav S.
    3 hours

    These kind of officer need to be dragged in mid-road nd kicked till their akkad is broken

  • Biju S.
    3 hours

    Such type of Officers need further Trainings... Extremely Pathetic...

  • Suresh S.
    3 hours

    Very good

  • Prince E.
    3 hours

    Aurton se badtameezi krne ke liye to famous hai BJP party ke log. Salo ki mentality hi aurto ke liye rapist wali hai. Acha hua mare gaye bhadwe

  • Aprajita S.
    4 hours

    अरे रे रे रे..! ये कैसे बुरी तरह से पीटा जा रहा है कानून के रक्षकों को..!! जे एन यू और जामिया मे इन्होंने तो अच्छा ही सपोर्ट दिया था, फ़िर भी! गलत बात!!

  • Md S.
    4 hours

    Bhakto ko suja diya maar kar

  • Taher H.
    5 hours

    Acha kiya maarke tum b ab Godi media mat bano

  • Gopal K.
    5 hours

    सुना है मेडम JNU से निकली है।

  • Md D.
    5 hours

    no nrc no caa no nrp🇮🇳

  • Md S.
    5 hours

    Ohh the law abiding citizens ?? Bhakts

  • TI-Lõw M.
    5 hours

    We support 🇮🇳🚩

  • Fahima N.
    5 hours

    We support to you mam

  • Bipul N.
    5 hours

    Jara caa cab sapot kore mukhe bolle hobe na Agiye jete hobe.....

  • Sunita A.
    5 hours

    We support CAA and NRC

  • Jabbar K.
    6 hours

    Ambulance Chole chole

  • Sidram M.
    6 hours

    Idiots

  • Simte D.
    6 hours

    Why not shot them? These are the same goons who justify shooting on students let them taste their own medicine so they get their senses back

  • Dunna J.
    6 hours

    We support NRC CAA BJP very good sir

  • Roshan C.
    6 hours

    DC was provoking the people, perhaps following the order of Congress

  • Neha A.
    7 hours

    Slap this collector.aise to apni duty karti nhi hogi.aaj power dikhane aayi hai