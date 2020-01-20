District Collector Slaps Protestor at Pro-CAA Rally

These unruly scenes were witnessed between the protestors at a pro-CAA rally in MP and the district collector and her deputy.
103 comments
Raghav S.3 hours
These kind of officer need to be dragged in mid-road nd kicked till their akkad is broken
Biju S.3 hours
Such type of Officers need further Trainings... Extremely Pathetic...
Suresh S.3 hours
Very good
Prince E.3 hours
Aurton se badtameezi krne ke liye to famous hai BJP party ke log. Salo ki mentality hi aurto ke liye rapist wali hai. Acha hua mare gaye bhadwe
Aprajita S.4 hours
अरे रे रे रे..! ये कैसे बुरी तरह से पीटा जा रहा है कानून के रक्षकों को..!! जे एन यू और जामिया मे इन्होंने तो अच्छा ही सपोर्ट दिया था, फ़िर भी! गलत बात!!
Md S.4 hours
Bhakto ko suja diya maar kar
Taher H.5 hours
Acha kiya maarke tum b ab Godi media mat bano
Gopal K.5 hours
सुना है मेडम JNU से निकली है।
Md D.5 hours
no nrc no caa no nrp🇮🇳
Md S.5 hours
Ohh the law abiding citizens ?? Bhakts
TI-Lõw M.5 hours
We support 🇮🇳🚩
Fahima N.5 hours
We support to you mam
Bipul N.5 hours
Jara caa cab sapot kore mukhe bolle hobe na Agiye jete hobe.....
Sunita A.5 hours
We support CAA and NRC
Jabbar K.6 hours
Ambulance Chole chole
Sidram M.6 hours
Idiots
Simte D.6 hours
Why not shot them? These are the same goons who justify shooting on students let them taste their own medicine so they get their senses back
Dunna J.6 hours
We support NRC CAA BJP very good sir
Roshan C.6 hours
DC was provoking the people, perhaps following the order of Congress
Neha A.7 hours
Slap this collector.aise to apni duty karti nhi hogi.aaj power dikhane aayi hai