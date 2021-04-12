back
Empowering Women, One Saree At A Time
From designing sarees at a self-help group in Dhar to being featured by Vogue, these young tribal women are stitching their way to success.
12/04/2021 6:27 PM
42 comments
Misbah S.7 hours
Women power we constitute half the population of the world more power to you best of luck
Asif F.8 hours
Congratulations
Shubhi K.9 hours
..mamiji, inka kaam ka tarika shayad kuch kaam aye 🙂
Yuvanee D.9 hours
Well done girls! You are real models! ❤️
Ankit S.13 hours
look at this empowerment of women
Krishan K.14 hours
, see this 😍
Ruchika G.15 hours
Women power....💯
Mahmuda N.17 hours
Wow so inspiring
Hari I.18 hours
Excellent
Shikha T.19 hours
✨We recently introduced the ‘Bagh Prints’ here in Sydney Australia and people are loving it. The colour and the feel of the cloth is authentic in many ways. More power to the people of ‘Dhar’. Just in case if the suppliers from Dhar wants to reach us, I have added our Facebook below. Our official Facebook page⤵️
Sumayrah K.a day
Made my day, bless ♥️🙌
Priyanka S.a day
Beautiful and inspiring!!
Suresh N.a day
Atlast seeing light in their life ..kudos !! Wish They are fully benefitted instead of corporate swollow cream ..
Kavita D.a day
Beauty lies in independence
ModernMommya day
Ranjana S.a day
try these saree too
Rejina B.a day
Pema C.a day
Happy for them and their efforts Eventually paid off well
Manisha D.a day
Indian beauty was n always rull on the world 🌎 😍 🤗
Jyotsna K.a day
