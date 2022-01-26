back
Farmer Denied Car, Brings Rs. 10 Lakh To The Showroom
In a viral clip, a farmer alleged a Mahindra showroom refused to sell him a pick-up truck. What he did next was straight out of a movie. 🤯
25/01/2022 5:30 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:46 PM
207 comments
Papita K.17 hours
Never judge the book by it's cover 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Tisony B.2 days
Exaggeration of scene it is!! They should know both side of story. People who look like having nothing own cars & now no one see the clothes and sell car, why he was told like that should be examined. And no one will go with baarath to car showroom 🤣🤣🤣 moreover!! It's greatness of Anand Mahindra that he promised to act on this 🙏
Vivek A.2 days
Proud of this person
Sameer K.2 days
Its the Bloody Owner who put such Rules not the Poor Staff dear !!
Kuldeep N.2 days
South Indian kafi simple rhte hai,,paisa bahut rhne pr v,,,unko yahi bat achhi lgti hai,,,Mai v banglore me rhta hu,,,,dekhta hu,,,kisi k kapdo se judg nhi kre
Naag R.2 days
Thappu mawa
Devend P.2 days
Pushpa sun kar flower smja kya farmer hai mai kbhi jhuke ga nai sala
Asha B.2 days
Such a Cruel world...
Belvadi M.3 days
Why struggle to get a lousy service from them.
Abhijeet G.3 days
action must be taken against culprit
Vaibhav D.3 days
Jai Jawan Jai Kisan
Shantanu R.3 days
I knew your page is definitely going to bring this news up at any cost. Another chance to malign the India's image internationally without any investigation and basis. Every story has 2 sides, we just see only 1 side in your posts, the second one is always missing. 😉 Happy news editing guys!
Caravan M.3 days
The consequence of your caste culture. Simple.
Syed K.3 days
Most of time it is human issue which results bringing bad name to a good company.Time has changed.
Junaid K.3 days
As a salesperson you just don’t judge book by it’s cover
Karen K.3 days
To Mahindra give them free pick up truck, then remove ur employee
Zico T.3 days
Anant Mahindra soja mc tera bohut kuch hain jatu giri aur apne farmer ko mana kiya gandu as token he has promised a guy in the village but till date promise only of you can fullfill
Mohamed T.3 days
They should have suits n ties we are judged by the clothes wear
Muhammad B.3 days
Jhukay ga nahi 😂
Mahi D.3 days
Never ever underestimate the power of a farmer..... Jai jawan jai kisaan....