back
Fellow Doctor's Appeal for Kafeel Khan’s Release
Kafeel Khan’s detention under the National Security Act got extended again until November 13, 2020. Here is AIIMS doctor Harjit Singh Bhatti’s earlier appeal in support of Khan…
08/18/2020 4:57 PM
- 108.6k
- 3.2k
- 185
172 comments
Raj P.08/24/2020 17:33
There's a difference between criticising policies and inciting people by giving inflammatory speech.
Namavinay N.08/24/2020 16:24
Chuthia bathe bole tho chapal bhi barsayenge
Simmu S.08/24/2020 09:33
https://www.ndtv.com/bangalore-news/arrested-bengaluru-doctor-abdur-rahman-allegedly-made-app-for-isis-says-anti-terror-body-nia-2282707%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off Kehneko to ye bhi kafeel ki tara doc tha ,to kya isd atanki ko bhi chhodde
Sudhir B.08/24/2020 07:59
Due to this Dr. Kafeel, 1000 of infant died in govt. Hospital as he was smuggling oxygen cylinders to his private clinic. There is a criminal court case pending against this Dr. Kafeel after this he has adopted a strategy to make video of helping needy and upload it everywhere. He has been an anti social element. And now pretending he has been punished coz of his religion. Which is not d case
Hirak D.08/22/2020 16:56
It is the most critical time for the Nation. People need to wake up tk throw the bjp nuisance parry out of power. They have crossed all boundries.
Sunil D.08/22/2020 11:23
This bhatti is full of nonsense. He has forgotten history during partition. If CAA is against muslims let it be so . What Kashmir muslims have done to pandits is not told . We have enough of problems from muslims Caa is right thing.
Bir G.08/22/2020 08:50
That is biggest democratic country in world. No fucking freedom for telling true about what is happening in Indian covid.
Aditya P.08/21/2020 18:29
अबे डॉक्टर हो तो क्या कुछ भी बकैती बतियोगे
Satendra P.08/21/2020 14:41
How many doctors are there in India...how many of them are not satisfied with government policy...how this khan doctor was not satisfied with government policy
Satendra P.08/21/2020 14:39
This brut India channel is not genuine channel...pls don't follow this.. boycott this
Neelam K.08/21/2020 09:49
Kafeel Khan terrorist mafiya h
Mohansingh D.08/21/2020 01:59
Kudh to kugh kar nahe sakty par hindu mulem ka kheel chal rha hai
Shivang J.08/20/2020 23:33
Jo bhi anti nationalist speech de sabko daalo andar.. law is same for all whether its Doctor cop army after all they are just men like all For all men law is same
Parakh S.08/20/2020 22:43
Scooppoop ka baap hai brutindia
Balkar S.08/20/2020 21:26
Manipulative narrative.
Piyush A.08/20/2020 15:11
Claps and flowers are only for the doctors who lives life without having a hate about country. It's not about profession , it's about dirty mentality. Let it be any profession, u would be charged if any anti national activities has reported on ur behalf. So don't spread false propaganda.
DK V.08/20/2020 10:54
NOTHING WRONG WITH HIS DETENTION . HE WAS PLACED ON THE STAGE BY ANTI INDIA GROUPS AND PARTIES. BRUT INDIA IS PROMOTING ANTI INDIA VIDEOS TO DERAIL OUR NATION AND THE CURRENT GOVERNMENT
Ravi P.08/20/2020 10:53
Victim card, 🤣🤣🤣
Anas S.08/20/2020 10:42
He was proved innocent when the UP government blamed him for the Gorakhpur incident in which he helped & became a hero. His brother was shot by the goons while he was in jail. The fault was of non-payment of dues of the oxygen cylinders by the authorities of UP government.
Sunny S.08/20/2020 08:54
Doctore hai doctore rhe ...politics mai kya krne nikla tha ..or NRC pr ise kya takleef hai ..muslim hai toh kuch bolega