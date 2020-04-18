back

Filmmaker Rescues Stranded Foreign Tourists

He first helped stranded foreigners find a place to stay in India. Then he got them to help Indians stranded in their country. Meet @shubhamdharmsktu from Mumbai. 😎

04/18/2020 2:57 PM
730 comments

  • Tanuja J.
    3 days

    hats off to your noble gesture

  • Biren K.
    3 days

    You are doing great man,we people just think about it u just grab it. Great and thank you.

  • Anila S.
    4 days

    Wow.. You are amazing. God bless you.

  • Paremiswary S.
    4 days

    You are doing a great job , God bless you

  • Inder P.
    4 days

    Well done job

  • Marie B.
    5 days

    wow thank you for helping my fellow Filipino people you have a goodheart god bless you sir...😇😇

  • Ibiye O.
    5 days

    Good man

  • Cynthia B.
    6 days

    You’re an Angel 😇..that walks The Earth,with your kind Heart..Thank you!

  • Isabel H.
    6 days

    SALUTES 👍👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏

  • Rajesh B.
    7 days

    Lovely

  • Amy B.
    05/01/2020 19:24

    Gods angel on earth

  • ঞ্জা ন.
    05/01/2020 18:09

    Salute Hero

  • Marlene T.
    05/01/2020 16:31

    There is still good unselfish person out there. Great job, Sir!

  • Nama K.
    05/01/2020 06:51

    Salute to you

  • Abrar R.
    04/30/2020 21:42

    G job bro, Thanks a lot.

  • Baboolall S.
    04/30/2020 16:52

    Respect to you Sir!

  • Passang D.
    04/30/2020 16:15

    Thanks and good job. You are kind person.we are proud of you.

  • Nirmala K.
    04/30/2020 14:49

    Hats off

  • Sunita K.
    04/30/2020 09:35

    Great you are really doing a good job, god bless you

  • Pushpa S.
    04/30/2020 06:58

    Amazing act of KINDNESS in the hour of need. It's truly inspiring. God bless you. This the true meaning of VASUDAIVA KUTUMBAKAM...the whole world is one big family. 👏🙏