Gladson Peters: The One Man Band From India
The doctors gave him no chance. Said his lungs were too weak. Today he plays up to 14 instruments all at once. Meet the One Man Band from Mumbai.
14/08/2021 2:57 PM
26 comments
Indranil M.12 hours
Excellent
Suvarna S.a day
Stay blessed always
Tiya R.a day
Yes ur words are so true....
Sanak N.a day
You are wosom ! You are a massanger for those people who lost hope and desperate in their lives!
Kabita S.2 days
🤩🤩wow
Usha N.2 days
God bless with more strength to continue your passsion
Rashmi C.2 days
God will surely help to pursue your dreams
Lias A.2 days
So beautiful ❤️
Mohd R.2 days
🙏🙏🙏
Loganathan V.3 days
Where there is a will, there is a way. Hat's of to Peter for his alround skills.
Chandu J.3 days
God bless you dear.
Shuvam D.4 days
- hustle up!
Shuvam D.4 days
❤️❤️❤️...
Rone P.4 days
This is what i dont trust Doctors..thank God i dont faced sickness also
John W.4 days
Great. Lip very inspiring
Veronica A.4 days
Super
Tarun P.5 days
Wow excellent skills and bounce back against odds....Good luck n health buddy
Nitin P.5 days
HIS 👍👍skills are mind blowing no doubt....BUT....pleural effusion a curable thing...lung capacity will not hampered after the proper treatment and chest physio and spirometry
Tabassum J.5 days
wooooow Amazing video
Expose I.5 days
Now explain that through “scientific temper” 🤣🤣🤣