Gladson Peters: The One Man Band From India

The doctors gave him no chance. Said his lungs were too weak. Today he plays up to 14 instruments all at once. Meet the One Man Band from Mumbai.

14/08/2021 2:57 PM
26 comments

  • Indranil M.
    12 hours

    Excellent

  • Suvarna S.
    a day

    Stay blessed always

  • Tiya R.
    a day

    Yes ur words are so true....

  • Sanak N.
    a day

    You are wosom ! You are a massanger for those people who lost hope and desperate in their lives!

  • Kabita S.
    2 days

    🤩🤩wow

  • Usha N.
    2 days

    God bless with more strength to continue your passsion

  • Rashmi C.
    2 days

    God will surely help to pursue your dreams

  • Lias A.
    2 days

    So beautiful ❤️

  • Mohd R.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Loganathan V.
    3 days

    Where there is a will, there is a way. Hat's of to Peter for his alround skills.

  • Chandu J.
    3 days

    God bless you dear.

  • Shuvam D.
    4 days

    - hustle up!

  • Shuvam D.
    4 days

    ❤️❤️❤️...

  • Rone P.
    4 days

    This is what i dont trust Doctors..thank God i dont faced sickness also

  • John W.
    4 days

    Great. Lip very inspiring

  • Veronica A.
    4 days

    Super

  • Tarun P.
    5 days

    Wow excellent skills and bounce back against odds....Good luck n health buddy

  • Nitin P.
    5 days

    HIS 👍👍skills are mind blowing no doubt....BUT....pleural effusion a curable thing...lung capacity will not hampered after the proper treatment and chest physio and spirometry

  • Tabassum J.
    5 days

    wooooow Amazing video

  • Expose I.
    5 days

    Now explain that through “scientific temper” 🤣🤣🤣