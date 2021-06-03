back
Hardeep Puri Slams Central Vista Critics
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had some sharp words for critics of the controversial Central Vista project, but he was particularly angry at some retired bureaucrats. Here’s why...
03/06/2021 1:27 PM
- 197.5K
- 3.2K
- 475
And even more
- 2:27
History of the Rainbow Flag
- 9:38
The life of Princess Diana
- 5:41
This woman is trading her way to a home
- 4:03
A former Israeli soldier and a Palestinian activist talk about peace
- 3:39
Army vet's mic cut off while sharing Black history behind Memorial Day
- 3:03
Holocaust survivor responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene
447 comments
Indranil M.11 hours
Haan'ji Sir'ji..aap thik, aur baki sab galat!
Lokesh S.a day
"Project of necessity", when the country is dealing with the pandemic and people are dying all around. The great Mr. Puri.
Ali A.a day
And what else u expect from the ones who's paltu of BJP .... Mislead people and save Modi's arse... 😂🤣
Asar M.a day
They should see the UK Parliament 😄
Dwarika C.a day
This stupid minister thinks of his own comfort.
Varun G.a day
That's it. 😮😮😮
Sourav S.a day
Shouting does not makes a vanity project to a necessity project. Making space for people in 2026 while the present scenario is in danger shows your wisdom....
Ram S.a day
You can bulid new parilment when all the country people have 3 meal in say
Suan N.2 days
If whatever he said here is true.. A spacious and comfortable parliament is needed just so that a bunch of nasty clueless parliamentarians can doze off and relax better.. 👎 Why not erect a tent , put chairs in it and let them have a seating.. isn't it just 3 seatings a year ??
Gemem S.2 days
Big spaces for no policy are always nightmares
Dawson P.2 days
Art you sure
Padma V.2 days
By that time so many will leave dnt get too much worried about buildings. Think about how to give food to the needy. Sit under a big tree u can discuss even. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Pratik R.2 days
Mr Hardeep Singh is an ex joint secretary of Ministry of external affairs he is a very knowledgeable person.
Saravanan M.2 days
Mental idiots
Naveen C.2 days
How can we or the civil servants go inside the parliament and see the need or requirements coz it's entitled only to the uneducated, uncivilized goons who run the country
Meer A.2 days
Iss ki awaz Arun Goswani se milte hai.That is why same tone......
Sandeep K.2 days
Govt forgot their people , for whom thier were building !!!
Muhammad A.2 days
While dead bodies are floating in rivers
Arunava D.2 days
Welcome
Arunava D.2 days
India