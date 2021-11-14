back
How The Bitcoin Hacker's Arrest Sparked A Political Tussle
Karnataka's infamous bitcoin hacks from 2020 sparked a political feud after the alleged mastermind was arrested in a drunken brawl.
11/11/2021 1:40 PMupdated: 11/11/2021 1:41 PM
25 comments
Aniket M.14/11/2021 05:47
That's is why You all need to move your crypto to decentralised wallets I
Kushal J.14/11/2021 04:30
Give him a sarkari job bro. Atleast he has some skill as compared to the sitting MPs ans MLAs.
Kamal T.13/11/2021 12:43
Thank god , i shave every day.
Sanjay S.13/11/2021 02:40
Punish him in such a way that his talent shall not be wasted. Use him to find other loopholes in other e portals so that outside people may not hack then, and you won't be able to arrest them as well.
Pranami M.12/11/2021 14:37
How did he steal bitcoins....is it from someones account
شا ہ.12/11/2021 14:24
So Bitcoin is also not safe. Hahah digital currency..
Sonam M.12/11/2021 14:07
Anan
Obaid A.12/11/2021 13:34
Scam 2021..👌😅
Farhaad A.12/11/2021 10:50
Talent wasted ...
Abhinab D.12/11/2021 05:38
It's impossible to target bitcoin use in darkvweb , I think there are many political hackers working within big tech helping them to hack
K P.12/11/2021 04:38
It is the failure of this State that it is busy in filthy debates but couldn't use such talents for the better cause .
Aaron R.12/11/2021 04:37
Jesse N.12/11/2021 03:08
What a genuis he is✌️🔥
Karn V.12/11/2021 02:54
From Modern UP of the south 😆
Peace A.12/11/2021 00:23
Ranganath N.11/11/2021 23:53
Indian political league...!?
Frankly R.11/11/2021 21:37
Junaid K.11/11/2021 18:48
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Hats off to this Black Hat!
Devdatta S.11/11/2021 16:59
crypto can be hacked
Brut India11/11/2021 15:54
