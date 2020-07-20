back
How The Police Solves A Kidnapping Case ft. Amit Sadh
Actor Amit Sadh, who plays Senior Crime Branch Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into The Shadows, gives an insight into why the first 48 hours after a kidnapping are so critical.
07/20/2020 1:58 PMupdated: 07/31/2020 11:31 AM
- 30.7k
- 295
- 3
And even more
- 5:57
Le premier jour en France de Nekfar, jeune Tadjik
- 4:07
Cannabis : 50 ans de politique de répression
- 3:51
À quoi servent les caméras-piétons des policiers ?
- 4:38
L'histoire du Golden State Killer
- 5:22
Emprisonné en Sibérie et victime d'un complot, Yoann Barbereau raconte son évasion
- 4:09
Donald Trump déploie les forces fédérales à Portland et menace d'autres villes démocrates
2 comments
Endurance P.07/20/2020 23:02
I just found a legit and a profitable site,this platform keeps paying me immediately by Mr James scott still can't believe real trader exists and I never took him serious because I taught it was a scam,until my first withdrawal of $5000 within 48hours of trading! I still want people from other countries to invest with him. Click on this link to contact him👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAESll8z6JWjfRdd5_Q
Mahia S.07/20/2020 14:14
♥