How To Make Ganesha Idol At Home

Neha Gopinath Pillai fashioned a Ganesha idol using just two ingredients. Here’s how she did it…

08/22/2020 5:27 AM
  • 186.0k
  • 82

54 comments

  • Sangita V.
    08/25/2020 08:16

    Very good

  • Mukesh T.
    08/24/2020 06:38

    Jbk

  • Piyush A.
    08/24/2020 01:21

    That is wrong. Legend has it that Parvati created this little brat out of her own shit. Please read Shiv Purana. It's mentioned there. You cannot create it just out of anything. Authentic material has to be used.

  • Ila M.
    08/24/2020 01:13

    Amazing. I watched with great fascination. Congratulations Neha. You are blessed with great talents.

  • Jl A.
    08/23/2020 11:45

    What is the point of such art craft when u ill treat them and even bomb their mouth with Food??!!!!😡😡😡😡

  • Anumohan V.
    08/23/2020 10:25

    Very Very beautiful Ganesha. !

  • Arundhati D.
    08/23/2020 09:55

    Too good👍

  • Indra B.
    08/23/2020 08:23

    Can you teach us how to make ganesh and laxmi by clay

  • Rita D.
    08/23/2020 08:13

    Which clay have u used?

  • Mohammed S.
    08/23/2020 07:42

    Hindus worship the things they made by their own..We Worhip Allah the creator of the Universe

  • Bijal B.
    08/23/2020 06:22

    , aava banavana che

  • Khan J.
    08/23/2020 05:58

    Nice artistic work, very impressive.

  • Soumya V.
    08/23/2020 04:15

    Why didn’t u use chocolate?

  • Jiji S.
    08/23/2020 03:39

    Beautiful

  • Vijayendra R.
    08/23/2020 02:41

    congratulations Neha for getting featured on brut

  • Bala B.
    08/22/2020 22:44

    Very creative. Amazing

  • Kalpana P.
    08/22/2020 16:52

    Very nice

  • Chetna C.
    08/22/2020 16:39

    🙏🙏

  • Kalyani B.
    08/22/2020 16:28

    Fantastic.

  • Sirisha P.
    08/22/2020 14:44

    Very beautiful 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏

