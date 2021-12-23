back

How To Stop Illegal Work Near LOC ft. Indian Army

Does yelling across the border help halt illegal activities? The Indian Army has some proof.

23/12/2021 10:38 AM
  • 1M
  • 610

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  3. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  4. 3:03

    The Surya Namaskar Story

  5. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  6. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

541 comments

  • Mark L.
    3 days

    Strong army.... graaaaaappppeee!

  • Ajmeri L.
    03/01/2022 03:35

    https://fb.watch/ai9Zps3m_v/ पाकिस्तानियों की फटी पड़ी जब भारतीय सेना ने बोला

  • Imran K.
    29/12/2021 17:48

    Hahah Pakistani army dont care lol

  • Shahzad Ç.
    29/12/2021 11:38

    So basically they are "begging" to stop,talk about Pathetic lol🤣🤣😉😁

  • Shahzad Ç.
    29/12/2021 11:36

    😉😉😁

  • Golam M.
    29/12/2021 08:58

    Dude You should go and have some Pakistani Dudh pati Chai instead of yelling. They well known for their hospitality.

  • Shashank N.
    29/12/2021 04:21

    Fire khol dena tha. Salwar geeli hojati inki.

  • Pratik B.
    28/12/2021 23:35

    Jai Hind

  • Shakeb K.
    28/12/2021 12:21

    https://www.dealshare.in/offer/detail?offer=PC_mum9408&ui=m5erp7%26screenName=PRICECHOP%26eventType=WA%26dealId=PC_mum9408%26L1%3DPRICECHOP%26L2%3DPRICE_CHOP Hi 👋 I'm about to win Gudtogo Marvel Laptop Bagpack for FREE. 🏆 🤩😍 Click on my link & download the DealShare App to win 👇🥳 1. Sugar @ ₹19!!! 🤯 2. FREE Dellivery 🚒 3. Cheapest prices in the city 🤑 4. Crazy offers like free products, 100% cashback upto 5000 & lot more ⭐

  • Fahad H.
    28/12/2021 08:48

    Pakistan army be like ARE KON BHONK RAHA H YE BADTAMEEZ! 😅😂😂

  • Muhammad K.
    28/12/2021 06:46

    Wow, u got speaker to communicate well, there're protocols of conveying msgs through DGMOs. It seems BSF is loving to have open theatre for entertaining us. Hatsoff to Shining 🇳🇪

  • Chaudhry S.
    28/12/2021 04:26

    we are waiting for ghazwae hind✌

  • Kurt D.
    28/12/2021 01:44

    SOLIDBBM2022

  • Hasan M.
    27/12/2021 21:56

    Chai ki hotel khul rhi h especially for indian army😂

  • Abdul W.
    27/12/2021 21:13

    How was the tea

  • Younas K.
    27/12/2021 20:38

    Tatti India army 😂

  • Guleena G.
    27/12/2021 18:44

    https://fb.watch/a6zlEmD_uU/ Other side’s (Pakistan)story..!!

  • Rendhel S.
    27/12/2021 12:00

    I was waiting for the world go kabooomm 😅

  • Janeen H.
    27/12/2021 10:02

    Falling to ground infront of Pakistanis

  • Janeen H.
    27/12/2021 09:59

    https://scroll.in/latest/1007739/global-hunger-index-india-ranks-101-out-of-116-countries-behind-pakistan-nepal-and-bangladesh khanay kay liye inkay pas kuch hai nahi baaten dekho

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.