Hug, High-Five, Handshake, or All?

A teacher in Telangana teaches her students what consent looks like. 🤜 🤛

05/31/2019 3:00 AM
  • 703.6k
  • 83

Changing India

66 comments

  • Deepak S.
    09/01/2019 09:42

    Remarkable sir

  • Ricky S.
    06/30/2019 05:35

    This is what happens when teachers see memes

  • Salim S.
    06/28/2019 17:26

    This style is foreign school teacher

  • Satish R.
    06/27/2019 18:43

    Srm kro mere pyare bcho es guru ke per kon chuyega guru ke pero me hota he asirvad

  • Rana B.
    06/27/2019 17:46

    She teaches how to hug others is it correct ?

  • Shambhusingh S.
    06/27/2019 04:53

    Very good

  • Pankaj K.
    06/27/2019 02:15

    It's great.Very innovative and inspiring.

  • Sampath K.
    06/25/2019 16:21

    What about boy's. .hahaha

  • Hrushikesh P.
    06/24/2019 15:46

    Exlent thought

  • Kamlesh S.
    06/24/2019 03:27

    अच्छा

  • Khukat S.
    06/23/2019 07:51

    Poor girls hungry girls ignorant how much poor Indian government schools shame on BJP government

  • Jagdish T.
    06/22/2019 01:39

    काश! सभी शिक्षक ऐसे होते

  • Muddha N.
    06/21/2019 14:12

    This is not the first time for this summer.. It's already done on June 3rd itself from pondychery govt school.. In telanga school's are opened on June 12 I hope 👏👏👏

  • Asif K.
    06/21/2019 13:24

    Western nautanki

  • Sebastiao D.
    06/20/2019 08:37

    Kindergarten schools in western countries follow the practice of greetings, now some of us copy the practice from them, but it will not last long because of ...

  • Ajaya K.
    06/20/2019 03:18

    Very nice, all teachers should learn it.

  • Jaysukh J.
    06/19/2019 13:58

    एक सुंदर वातावरण खड़ा कीमा आपने।

  • Lal B.
    06/19/2019 12:38

    Very nice mem

  • Vishmver S.
    06/18/2019 16:05

    FYI guy by 6

  • Surya P.
    06/18/2019 14:56

    కళ్ళల్లో నీల్లోస్తున్నాయ్ సార్.....