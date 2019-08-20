back
IAF Makes Dramatic Rescues of Stranded Fishermen
This Air Force team carried out a risky helicopter rescue of two men caught by rising waters in Jammu. 😱 Is it time for India to think about a dedicated emergency response team?
08/20/2019 2:55 PMupdated: 08/22/2019 7:56 AM
Krishna K.09/12/2019 13:34
Jai hind
Safikul M.09/05/2019 00:32
Good
Pintu S.09/04/2019 00:49
Jay hind
Nagaraju N.08/30/2019 05:27
Jai javan
Safeer M.08/29/2019 19:23
Lol ..where is abhi nandan gandu
Tapaswini R.08/29/2019 13:58
Grand salute
Tapaswini R.08/29/2019 13:57
Very good 😲😲
Nishant S.08/27/2019 16:08
Bhaisaab sahi ekdam
Irfan K.08/27/2019 12:18
Level of exaggeration 😂🤣
Ajit S.08/26/2019 18:13
Jutee maaro dono saalo ke
Samir P.08/24/2019 05:23
Salute to Indian Air force
Ahmad R.08/24/2019 03:14
So whats.its a just normal rescue. Why are you boosting. Pl also indicate how many kashmiri children you blinded today.
Premchand N.08/23/2019 15:22
I Think this video is biased because it says that India doesn't have emergency specialised rescue team.
Premchand N.08/23/2019 15:12
Good job! You have performed your duty.
Corinne M.08/23/2019 09:02
Respect to your help
Hong J.08/23/2019 07:51
I salute my Indian army
Shibasis B.08/23/2019 04:40
Pls do not publish biased news...indian forces for a long time are doing their rescue duties besides giving security our country....
Saurabh D.08/22/2019 14:10
Salute to Indian Army
Merlin R.08/22/2019 13:29
JOB WELL DONE.👍💙 SALUTE TO THE MEN IN UNIFORM.🕉💓👍🤝
Asif S.08/22/2019 12:03
Fishermen asked before getting rescued “you are not AbhiNandan” right? Stupid pilots of IAF = INDIAN ASSHOLE FORCE