back
India's Masterspy Turned Bureaucrat
He learnt Urdu to blend in with the locals in Pakistan, worked as a rickshaw puller in Amritsar, and even learnt how to shine shoes to hone his craft. Who is he?
24/06/2021 5:12 PMupdated: 24/06/2021 5:39 PM
- 262.4K
- 5.1K
- 265
229 comments
Zaib K.37 minutes
اچھا بھلا میں اس ہیرو کو کارناموں سے انساپایرڈ ہورہا تھا.. اخر میں پلوامہ والی بات ڈال کر.. ایسے ہیرو کو مشکوک کر دیا..
Chinna S.an hour
Legendary person
Shilpi S.an hour
Jai hind
Amandeep S.an hour
Kingpin of all incidents..
Tauqeer A.an hour
He'd have been such a nice Gentleman , if he removed his Khaki Chaddi
Nabhinandan D.an hour
Born tough💪👍Mr.Doval
Danish A.an hour
I think he should go to Afghanistan and deal with taliban 😂 because America failed badly in dealing with taliban from last 20 yrs
Haider A.an hour
Bhadwa
पंकज क.an hour
NSA Doval sir warned Pakistan that another 26/11 attack would lead to a separation of its Baluchistan States ❤️❤️😁
Amin S.an hour
The tea was really fantastic. ( Make sure next time you visit this side on Rafale ✈️ )
Kundan S.an hour
He was a real patriot and a great man.
Sandip M.2 hours
May God bless him a healthy n long life and he continues to serve Mother India......
Vahaj H.2 hours
Look where he let Indians to a total collapse and disaster what a famous fool! Send him a cup of tea with love from Pakistan 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nida R.2 hours
A man alone responsible for all the communal violence in India and a master mind behind every false attack in the name of jihadis and ISI in India 😁 Or you can say a man who successfully managed to fool Indians being on their payroll😂😂😂 Wesay that's too not a big deal for a nation who voted Modi twice 🤣🤣
Karan V.2 hours
Murderer
Apan M.2 hours
He is real Gem of India
Amit T.2 hours
I can feel all your pain those who are giving laughing emo, basically majority is only from one religion, shame on you guys
Sailesh A.2 hours
Useless
Rudolph M.2 hours
This story is just hyped to suit a narrative. The world knows the truth about China's Dhoklam policy, Indians have conveniently been made to celebrate make belief victories.
Sagar S.2 hours
Brut India is inclined towards Congress and propagate anti BJP