India's Masterspy Turned Bureaucrat

He learnt Urdu to blend in with the locals in Pakistan, worked as a rickshaw puller in Amritsar, and even learnt how to shine shoes to hone his craft. Who is he?

24/06/2021 5:12 PMupdated: 24/06/2021 5:39 PM
229 comments

  • Zaib K.
    37 minutes

    اچھا بھلا میں اس ہیرو کو کارناموں سے انساپایرڈ ہورہا تھا.. اخر میں پلوامہ والی بات ڈال کر.. ایسے ہیرو کو مشکوک کر دیا..

  • Chinna S.
    an hour

    Legendary person

  • Shilpi S.
    an hour

    Jai hind

  • Amandeep S.
    an hour

    Kingpin of all incidents..

  • Tauqeer A.
    an hour

    He'd have been such a nice Gentleman , if he removed his Khaki Chaddi

  • Nabhinandan D.
    an hour

    Born tough💪👍Mr.Doval

  • Danish A.
    an hour

    I think he should go to Afghanistan and deal with taliban 😂 because America failed badly in dealing with taliban from last 20 yrs

  • Haider A.
    an hour

    Bhadwa

  • पंकज क.
    an hour

    NSA Doval sir warned Pakistan that another 26/11 attack would lead to a separation of its Baluchistan States ❤️❤️😁

  • Amin S.
    an hour

    The tea was really fantastic. ( Make sure next time you visit this side on Rafale ✈️ )

  • Kundan S.
    an hour

    He was a real patriot and a great man.

  • Sandip M.
    2 hours

    May God bless him a healthy n long life and he continues to serve Mother India......

  • Vahaj H.
    2 hours

    Look where he let Indians to a total collapse and disaster what a famous fool! Send him a cup of tea with love from Pakistan 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Nida R.
    2 hours

    A man alone responsible for all the communal violence in India and a master mind behind every false attack in the name of jihadis and ISI in India 😁 Or you can say a man who successfully managed to fool Indians being on their payroll😂😂😂 Wesay that's too not a big deal for a nation who voted Modi twice 🤣🤣

  • Karan V.
    2 hours

    Murderer

  • Apan M.
    2 hours

    He is real Gem of India

  • Amit T.
    2 hours

    I can feel all your pain those who are giving laughing emo, basically majority is only from one religion, shame on you guys

  • Sailesh A.
    2 hours

    Useless

  • Rudolph M.
    2 hours

    This story is just hyped to suit a narrative. The world knows the truth about China's Dhoklam policy, Indians have conveniently been made to celebrate make belief victories.

  • Sagar S.
    2 hours

    Brut India is inclined towards Congress and propagate anti BJP