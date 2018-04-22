back

India's Top Institutes For Higher Studies

These are the best institutes to study in 2018, according to an HRD ministry ranking.

04/22/2018 1:30 AM
  • 376.6k
  • 193

And even more

  1. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  2. Are You Smarter Than A 6 Year Old?

  3. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  4. Water Bells Keep Karnataka Students Hydrated

  5. Crossing Floodwaters To Get To School

  6. Meet Goldy Goyat: The 12-Year-Old Journalist

130 comments

  • Kshitij T.
    04/28/2018 21:08

    Lol

  • Rajju K.
    04/28/2018 19:54

    Mast

  • Rebant S.
    04/28/2018 18:51

    Its indian institute of technology , Kharagpur 😂

  • Miçky J.
    04/28/2018 18:49

    Xoxo

  • Toheed A.
    04/28/2018 17:51

    Nice

  • Waqar B.
    04/28/2018 17:22

    Seriously it's really difficult for me to get into Miranda House.🤔

  • Rahul R.
    04/28/2018 14:47

    Jakas

  • Rahul O.
    04/28/2018 13:33

    O m g

  • Gaurang M.
    04/28/2018 11:40

    congrats😂😂

  • Srijitta B.
    04/28/2018 05:53

    Shagun Rana see IIMA as always best for management 😍😍😍😍

  • Sumit G.
    04/28/2018 04:41

    Not A bad status

  • Akashdeep S.
    04/28/2018 04:04

    If there is no practical knowledge or any other extra ordinary skills in our education system then our education system is not good . In our india students only judge by their bookiss knowledge. Our education system no doubt gives a lot of opp. to the students but as per todays time is this enough We have to do something ....

  • Rakesh J.
    04/28/2018 03:24

    Nice

  • Sachin R.
    04/28/2018 01:37

    Nice video

  • Kishan A.
    04/27/2018 19:56

    There are some lakhs who are graduating in a year and we have very few top colleges who can graduate only in thousands

  • Dipen K.
    04/27/2018 18:49

    which should i go 😂

  • Effy J.
    04/27/2018 17:59

    I like how these videos make these institutes seem like some random tame bunch of places . Nonchalant much?

  • Mainak C.
    04/27/2018 17:03

    <3

  • Shivani J.
    04/27/2018 14:09

    Shivam Rajput Check this out. It's NLSU Banglore.😛

  • Hugo V.
    04/27/2018 12:32

    apparently design is not that important... ops