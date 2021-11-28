back

Inside Chambal’s Gun Culture

Chambal was once one of the most dangerous places in India. Since then, the dacoits have surrendered, but how much gun culture has remained? Brut journalists spent a week in this infamous borderland to find out.

28/11/2021 8:27 AM
  • 184.1K
  • 53

Portraits

  1. 1:23

    600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers

  2. 2:01

    Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman

  3. 2:46

    Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate

  4. 4:02

    Falling In Forbidden Love In India

  5. 2:22

    What Is The Omicron Variant?

  6. 5:07

    Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"

44 comments

  • Mariner W.
    8 hours

    Will power jay ga tail leny jb doosry k pass AK47 ho

  • Saqib M.
    10 hours

    Bhai double barrel, .303 and Webley revolvers are what kids train with here in South East Asia especially Thailand and Philippines.

  • Saqib M.
    10 hours

    Come to Thailand I work as a bodyguard. Will show you real pieces of hardware

  • Nitin K.
    10 hours

    सस्ते तालिबानी

  • Arco R.
    17 hours

    dekh eta

  • Nitin S.
    a day

    जय भवानी। जय राजपूताना ❤️

  • Sagar L.
    a day

    Policeman seems to be a sweet guy.

  • Imran S.
    a day

    The famous Well armed Notorious Gang Master Veerapan was a Legend in India

  • Imran S.
    a day

    Even Kids dont play with these old guns

  • Aniruddha S.
    2 days

    Chambal is chambal

  • Naveen S.
    2 days

    चंबल घाटी की पहचान गन से नहीं गन रखने वालों की जिगरा से है और हिम्मत मर मिटने की अन्याय के खिलाफ फिर चाहे वह व्यक्ति हो या समाज और शासन यही बगावत उसको औरों से अलग करती है उसकी पहचान इनके खून और चंबल के पानी में गर्मी है

  • David T.
    2 days

    NE pe a kaleja khaiga tumhara

  • Ahmed A.
    2 days

    What if Same Activity happen in Afghanistan/Pakistan. 😄 Your media cry.

  • Tushar V.
    2 days

    This is Bjp in few years...... 👀

  • PK C.
    2 days

    Dacoits & criminals are not born. They are made dacoits & criminals by the police, who torture innocent suspects. Once released they tend to take revenge.

  • Tarang M.
    2 days

    Comparing Morena/ Gwalior with an impression of Chambal and dacoits will be totally unjustified. People buy guns for interest and pride and no where for violence. Let's not forget that all crimes done the weapon is always an illegal/ unauthorised weapon and not the licensed . Unfortunately people create impression in negative manner.

  • Sarthak S.
    3 days

    Now, Morena is a peaceful place. Earlier we used to notice dacoits in the Chambal region but now things have started changing. We see lots of successful people from this region. This motivates every single person to work hard. People living here are hardworking and stubborn that helps them to achieve their predetermined goals. Gun culture in this region (especially in Morena & Bhind) is continued and will be continuing. There is nothing wrong with keeping arms but using them where it is not required is always a wrong thing. People usually don't use them at the wrong place instead they use them for their job purpose or their safety etc. Moreover, people living in the Chambal region are very calm and they know their old culture.

  • Pa K.
    3 days

    Dacoit nahi baagi, Dacoit milte hai parliament mai

  • Salman S.
    3 days

    Movie name please

  • சீரு
    3 days

    Humlog liber hey humlog peaceful hey, bhai is so high🤣

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.