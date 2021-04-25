back
Inside India's First All-Female Commando Unit
With crime against women on the rise, they needed a drastic solution. Meet Assam’s Veerangana: a highly trained, all-female squad who are patrolling the streets to make a difference.
25/04/2021 5:27 AM
- 163.5K
- 4.1K
- 112
- 2:16
92 comments
Dattaram M.13 minutes
India going back to number 126 on WHO ( World Health Organizationmalnutrition) malnutrition ratings. Girl child at time of marriage ,is 30 kg weight.🤔😀🙋♂️🌾🌿🌼 This slipping down is bcoz of stopping of free school midday meals scheme. Poor people's Postal savings income is also taken away. From 7.2% interest paid on Postal MIS schemes, it is now brought down to 5%. 🌼You have to ensure, that children' Eat ' food. Giving ration card is nice. But, ensuring food is eaten in right , * Quality * Quantity * Nutrition ..... is your Duty.🌼🌿🌾 Jai🌼
Saliyana N.an hour
when i reach there i m sure that if i get a chance i will join this team not only for myself but for all other people protecting specially girls i want to be that strong so that i can protect myself n other girls i also want to join this group a great respect to this sister's hope i m the one in future ⚠its a big issue regarding crime u all are a great example for us proud of u all sisters 😌
দেবরাজ গ.3 hours
open murder of men on the roads backed by the state...
Peela S.4 hours
Salutes to these brave daughter of Assam
Choudhary S.6 hours
We need this initiatives more,watching this made my day😊
Sriranga P.6 hours
Such trainings for women should go all around the country in all states. Like state civil police and reserve police , CRPF, CISF, etc.
Vallik K.7 hours
Massive initiatives and massive personalities... Keep winning the world
Avanti C.8 hours
Great initiative👍we need more viranganas in the other cities too!!
Pallavi K.8 hours
This need be in all over India to reduce harassment on women!!!
Ringme S.9 hours
Salute
Sangita G.9 hours
V need such veerangnas all over the world
প্ৰফুল্ল ম.10 hours
👍
Neha V.10 hours
Awesome ❤️
Jayantika M.15 hours
How do I join them? Always wanted to be a part of something like this. I am an amateur BJJ player.
Mohd M.16 hours
We don’t need them.. we want romeo squads like in UP!! Women in UP are the safest on the streets in india because of them.. Jai ram rajya
Durriya K.19 hours
Salute to the squad.
Priyangshu D.19 hours
JOI AAI’r AXOM’or BIR AAI 🌸❤️
Homnang S.20 hours
salute to u ma'am
Biju B.20 hours
Proud of you all !!!
Kapil S.21 hours
😍