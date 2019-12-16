back
IPS Officer At AMU: I Have Freedom Of Expression Too
“I have myself studied at JNU.” Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary made a strong pitch for peaceful protest in front of Aligarh Muslim University’s agitating students.
12/16/2019 1:46 PMupdated: 01/15/2020 3:26 PM
Meet S.01/10/2020 14:29
Excellent sir salo tumlogo ko desh jalane ki aazadi h to police ko bhi tumhe dande marne ki aazadi h
Ravi K.01/10/2020 12:22
Jnu mai jo bhi nrc caa ka virodh kar raha hai sab desdrohi hai yaha padne aaya hai ya des ko barbad karne aaya hai
Jr S.01/10/2020 10:35
BJP hatao desh bachao BJP go back Hitler modi go back
Siva K.01/10/2020 10:19
We strongly support CAA and NRC exclude Northeast
Abraruddin K.01/10/2020 01:11
Good job
Shiv S.01/09/2020 18:11
वंदेमातरम्
Balvant B.01/09/2020 16:57
लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते साले पढ़ने वाले थोड़ी ना है सब साले आतंकवादी हैं
BAckbencerz N.01/09/2020 10:21
आजादी के लिए भगत सिंह ,चंद्रशेखर आजाद ने जान गंवा दी और तुम लोग थोड़ी सी कुटाई भी नही सह पा रहे, ऐसे कइसे मिलेगी आज़ादी !! JNU
BAckbencerz N.01/09/2020 10:20
Chemistry has some exceptions Similarly JNU also have few, of which SSP is an example.
Siju S.01/09/2020 06:47
That's why sanghis and anth bhakths hate JNU,
Jagat S.01/09/2020 06:18
जेएनयू बंद हो
Chetan J.01/09/2020 01:28
Hats of u...
Mule K.01/09/2020 01:20
I support RSS..ABVP .. CAA..NRC..
Rahul Y.01/08/2020 13:34
Respect
ठा. प.01/08/2020 13:17
We 90% Support CAA NRC👍🇮🇳
Saif K.01/08/2020 11:33
❤️❤️
Pawan D.01/08/2020 07:46
Maro in JNU ke kuto ko
Arbaz R.01/08/2020 06:23
Polich ke kutte hi h
Sanjay S.01/08/2020 04:47
Great job
Surendra K.01/08/2020 04:26
पुलिस भैय्या जी बहुत सुंदर।