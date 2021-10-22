back
Javed Akhtar Questions Media Attention On Aryan Khan
Poet Javed Akhtar wondered why a massive drug haul at Mundra was being overshadowed by Aryan Khan's arrest...
22/10/2021 5:30 PM
- 262.5K
- 6.7K
- 668
638 comments
AD K.13/11/2021 19:59
One upon times big producers of 70 Kigali son is arman Kigali who was star of 90 is also in jail by Ncb and not yet got his bail . Nobody want to talk about it 😎
Jayanto M.07/11/2021 07:51
Dar ka mahol h😁😁
Ajay K.05/11/2021 05:10
कानूनची
Anish J.04/11/2021 14:41
Just cause he’s a celeb doesn’t mean it’s a lesser amount and he can be evicted which he was eventually cause of the power of being a celeb and morons otherwise called fans who support their mindless jerks, if he was anywhere in a developed country like US or Canada, he’d do a good 5 year min behind bars !
Praveen P.31/10/2021 10:00
अब जावेद अख़्तर गीत लिखेगा.. "एक लड़के को देखा तो ऐसा लगा जैसे गाँजे की चिलम, जैसे कोकीन की टशन, जैसे मुर्गे की बाँग, जैसे ग धे की टाँग, जैसे 'हकले' की तान, जैसे प्यारा शैतान" !😂😂
Prashant K.31/10/2021 05:38
Container mei mila aur kisi aadmi k pass se, isme farq h ki nahi?
Sanjiv K.30/10/2021 16:21
Agle ke saare baal safed ho gaye aur ab chale hain kaale karne yeh dhamachokdi me padkar, shayad rang ek hai
Aniket M.30/10/2021 16:08
Ohh.. lovely Javed
Mukesh K.30/10/2021 15:51
Abe madharchod hira chor Ho ya khira chor, chor chor hota hai waise hi 50gm mile ya 5kg nasedi nasedi hota hai
Srinivasa R.30/10/2021 15:05
Abe chutiye. Gyan mat bato. NIA investigation is under process on Adani port issue. Our tum aapne jaath ke nashide ke bhare itna bhavla ho rahe ho. Jab SSR ka hadsa hua tab toh muh se ek shabd bhi nahi nikala hai. Hum logon ko tum jaisa chutiya mat samjho
Sharan P.30/10/2021 10:16
Chor ko chor hi bolenege chane 1lakh ya 1 crore.
Vijay S.30/10/2021 09:15
Bokachoda Javed ka Javed Akhtar tum bhi sala charsi ho kya
Sudhakaran O.30/10/2021 08:33
Pagal
Shiva P.30/10/2021 06:45
When you are a poet, please stick to your expertise. It looks sickening when you comment on a subject that you know nothing of. Please be sensible enough not to give your opinion and remove all doubt about your ignorance.
Abhisek M.30/10/2021 06:10
If your day going little bit rough, and you need someone to entertain you then listen to javed akhtar. He always Talks funny and nonsence, his view has nothing to do with facts and truth.
Sandeep T.30/10/2021 04:11
This pig should also be investigated also against Hindus and our government
Arush X.30/10/2021 03:16
He is not a poet..he is popat..
Pathaw J.29/10/2021 18:29
👍🏼
K R.29/10/2021 14:58
Quantity is not the measure. Drug is a drug.
Shibanlal K.29/10/2021 14:49
Who is this guy, he should stick to his poetry rather than making comments on working of government.