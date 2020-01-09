back
Journalism Turning Perilous In Uttar Pradesh
Legal suits, FIRs, sometimes even DEATH... professional journalists are increasingly coming under attack in UP. Two Hindi language journalists tell Brut how they are coping with all that stress…
09/01/2020 4:57 PM
53 comments
Shailandra S.4 days
आजकल भारत में गुटखा,खैनी,तम्बाकू खाने वाले तथाकथित पत्रकारों की बाढ़ आ गयी है जो गाँव गाँव में घूम कर फ़र्ज़ी कैमरा का इस्तेमाल करके गाँव के लोगों और सीधे साधे लोगों से पैसा वसूलने का काम कर रहे है
Unisha L.6 days
RR uncle ko ye dikhana chahiye😕😕
Naresh B.6 days
Failed state
Julid P.09/04/2020 12:01
Just quit and go into teaching.
Lotus S.09/03/2020 19:14
Modi's RSS india... nice...
Bennett J.09/03/2020 11:14
Journalism and being a news reporter, is proving to be very costly now, it is a risk for these reporters to go out there to cover an incident, the law can not provide protection, this is sad 🙄😓😣
Banshanlang M.09/03/2020 03:42
Ask for his ID to prove that he was a genuine journalism. But sometimes genuine journalism missue their rights just to creat hate among groups of people
Mohammad M.09/02/2020 19:12
Darne ka nhi, hamare shareer mein lahu hai to unke bhi shareer mein lahu hi. Farak jam zyada ka hi..
Hardik M.09/02/2020 11:24
mere londe, isko kehte hain pure propaganda. Ye banda saaf saaf padhke bol rha h. Isko kisine pdhne k liye bola h ye sb. Aur ye jo page h , in bhosdi walo k baare mei mai tujhe phone p btaunga.
Shadaan Q.09/02/2020 11:08
if that’s so common then why he had been put behind bar
Santhosh G.09/02/2020 09:02
Please pay him completely . Even artists have families .
Parshow J.09/02/2020 08:37
142/180. Shame
Omys A.09/02/2020 06:51
I lost confidence with hindus along tine ago when they killed drivers for transporting cows
Deepa M.09/02/2020 04:52
Looks like he is reading from a script. His pauses and tone give him away . If he was afraid to be caught , why is he not afraid now while recording this video ? Something is not right !! 🧐
Amirth R.09/02/2020 04:42
There are some paid news journalists and good one hats off to good one and Brut for voicing of the unheard let justice wins
Vijen S.09/02/2020 04:21
You are very courage’s. India must learn to protect journalists if corruption is to be irradiated.
Vaibhabi B.09/02/2020 04:05
Brut India haramkhor...m living in up...kuch bhi....anti national... leftist naxal.... always u cover up anti national wrong news...to spread negetivity but we r not fool...😠😠😠
Dharmendra S.09/02/2020 03:22
You show only UP, and all BJP government state.... Why u not show West Bengal violence and other states of india it is called hypocrisy of Media
Dharmendra S.09/02/2020 03:20
It all fake news ..
Devbrat K.09/02/2020 03:05
If someone takes journalism as an arsenal to hit on somebody and use it as a tool to defame somebody and reporting wrong news and misinformative news targetting an institution, should be produced before court!! Everyone's power must be in check.