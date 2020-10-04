back

Kerala Drones Home Lockdown Guilty

Kerala Police used drones to make lockdown violators run home. Then they made a video and added some “tracer bullet” commentary. Here’s what it looks like. 😀

04/10/2020 4:57 AM
  • 100.7k
  • 160

Changing India

100 comments

  • John G.
    9 hours

    Run run run

  • Vamsi K.
    10 hours

    check this out.

  • Abhilash K.
    15 hours

    Should be used in airoli to spot drug addicts comming together in evening sharing cigarettes and spitting after eating gutka

  • Bahuleyan K.
    15 hours

    🙏💐🙏🏻😊👍O\

  • Punesh M.
    15 hours

    Stupid people !!

  • Nidhin S.
    18 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/groups/1301349576642821/permalink/3115674761876951/

  • Shashank B.
    18 hours

    ye kya hai Kerala mai literate fools.🙌😂😂😂

  • Kajalankit J.
    18 hours

    👌👌👌

  • Preeti S.
    a day

    Good Job

  • Manisha M.
    a day

    Kudos to the police team!! An excellent solution! Hats off to the video compilation and the commentary! 🙌 But on a more serious note, when will people understand the seriousness of the situation and diligently follow lockdown! 🤦

  • Rakesh M.
    a day

    Yeah dekho chutiye..😂😂😂

  • Reena R.
    a day

    Ahhahahahahahhahaha Hahahahahshshahah

  • Rahul S.
    a day

    Brut India you are godi media😂😂 you are defaming most educated state people these so called educated knows that Corona virus is just rumor by RSS and BJP to cool down CAA protest

  • Vasundhara M.
    a day

    Interesting...!!

  • Sanjeev K.
    a day

    Good job

  • Arti T.
    a day

    😂

  • Anne B.
    a day

    🤣

  • Vinish R.
    a day

    Application of brain 🧠!!!

  • Dona D.
    a day

    🤣🤣

  • Nahid B.
    a day

    Lol India lol🤣🤣🤣