Labourers Hide In Cement Mixer To Go Home
India’s migrant workers went to extreme lengths to travel home. Eighteen of them were found hiding inside a Lucknow-bound cement mixer cauldron, hoping to pass the borders undetected.
05/04/2020 1:46 PM
46 comments
Santosh N.a day
I think Hazhiq Quazhi is anti bjp
Shaan S.a day
Central government unplanned lockdown Labourers r most troubler
Shaan S.a day
Shame on government
Asma S.2 days
The poor have to resort to such extremes when their govt doesn't help them. Poor people were brought in trucks and provided food packages to impress Trump at the stadium but when this pandemic hit they are left thirsty and hungry on the streets to be beaten by police. Sad situation
Bijoy G.3 days
My heart ache why only the poor has to suffer all the untold miseries.. Please help them atleast to reach there destinations or arrange there needs so that they will not take this drastic steps n will remain 8 home peacefully..
Marie B.4 days
Haha its same in my country the police catches almost 50 people hiding and travel inside the close van...😪just want to go home due to lockdown...
Kh A.4 days
This is called Jugaad
Ali K.4 days
😞😰😥our poor ppl,may god help them. Bjp is killing them.
Jeet G.4 days
THANKS MOODY G Brut. YY U SHOW DIS?? DIS NOT HAPPENING IN INDIA.. FAKE NEWS.. GOVT. IS TAKING CARE OF POORS.. THIS FROM ANOTHER PLANET..YOU ANTI NATIONAL ANTI HINDU CHANNEL
San M.4 days
😂
Daniyal B.4 days
Poorest country in the world tbh, where elite class & govt enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, normal people can’t even get food! What a failed state. And yes, indians can come in the comments to mock me now.
Biswa P.4 days
Brut too predictive, soon you all will get video on opening of liquor shops
Tseten W.4 days
If the government aren’t taking actions then private associations should help, like in Europe not every help comes from the so called government. Privileged people from every society niveau should contribute by donating NGOs so that they can help the needy ones. We all are aware how government works.
Shiva B.4 days
And they came out as it is instead of Fried or baked or Tandoori or grilled? Seriosly in this peak summer?
Nikki N.4 days
Jab mazdooro k liye transport approachable ni kroge to yahi hoga they will find a way even if its dangerous or insensitive.
Aasia R.4 days
I feel very sad and sorry seeing their plight. But this should serve as a reminder too. Next time no one votes for the incompetent government.
Rajeev A.4 days
This is achievement of our beloved rulers.
Rehana S.4 days
This is the worst country on earth where so called leader said country is on lockdown overnight for weeks without having regards for poor people. These people need to go their house. Police sent them to proper facility instead helping them reach their home somehow. Beyond disgusted.
Rajat M.4 days
Thanks finally good news for our workers , request to congress leader to contact us as our workers also want to go to there home
Niranjan N.4 days
Bhai log yeh Modi Raaj hai..!!