Mallika Dua’s Message On Post-Covid Diwali
“Light that little bulb inside you this year.” Mallika Dua shared this endearing message of hope on Diwali for people touched by the devastating Covid second wave.
03/11/2021 1:27 PM
22 comments
Nitu T.07/11/2021 05:01
Plz do listen Roli ..even there are so many of us who lost their love ones so try to understand and stay strong 👍👍
Ankita S.05/11/2021 13:38
Mallika [email protected] thank u for giving words to our feelings, this is exactly what I feel and der is a constant reminder of the missing. But as u said we need to find the little bulb is us to move forward. Thank u ❤
Pooja S.04/11/2021 13:05
So sweet,well said ,Stay blessed always
Hairo V.04/11/2021 11:57
Aditi B.04/11/2021 11:52
You connect to my heart and l like the message which you are trying to share...lots of love & courage to all of us whoever lose their loved ones this year...
Anisha G.04/11/2021 11:26
Thanks for sharing this
Eva P.04/11/2021 08:57
May that little light shining within you be enough to magnify, multiply and light up your life and those who you connect with. Shubh Deepawali!
Ranjeet S.04/11/2021 05:56
May All Have The Strength For Surviving The Loss And Move Forward. There is a light at the end of every dark tunnel - this is what Diwali is about. O yes - you are not alone in this mass-grief post-covid - I am with you. Lost my mother-in-law recently and a close acquaintance.
Meena H.04/11/2021 04:18
U touched my heart somewhere❤
Ruchita B.04/11/2021 01:58
Straight from the heart, stay true to yourself shine on… inspired
Pallavi K.04/11/2021 01:56
Beautiful message ❤
Meher K.03/11/2021 22:16
Heartfelt Condolences dear.
Upinder K.03/11/2021 19:10
GGod Bless you and your family …♥️
Saheli K.03/11/2021 18:01
lost so much weight mallika!!!
Namita D.03/11/2021 17:18
Joro shoro se tyohaar manayenge ... this Deepavali let's bounce back and celebrate with full enthusiasm!Let's keep the grief and mourining for some other day not Deepavali ! Shubh Deepavali !
Sankaranarayanan S.03/11/2021 16:02
True. Me too lost a lot of friends .Instead of celebrating Diwali in a big way,let's pray for the lost lives. 🙏
Brut India03/11/2021 15:22
Here's how to communicate your condolences to someone who is grieving:
Keshav P.03/11/2021 14:33
Pleasing to hear the thoughts lady, may you have the courage and strength to move forward
Vikas K.03/11/2021 14:31
I like ur role in office 2
Sonia S.03/11/2021 14:23
Such a beautiful messg indeed u just spoke my heart really ..we r celebrating our festival but there r some amongst us who have lost the ray of their life someone around whom their life was moving...just pray their grief is lessened n they gather the strength to face it ...we just need to light that small light of hope within us