Mallika Dua’s Message On Post-Covid Diwali

“Light that little bulb inside you this year.” Mallika Dua shared this endearing message of hope on Diwali for people touched by the devastating Covid second wave.

03/11/2021 1:27 PM
  • 82.2K
  • 27

22 comments

  • Nitu T.
    07/11/2021 05:01

    Plz do listen Roli ..even there are so many of us who lost their love ones so try to understand and stay strong 👍👍

  • Ankita S.
    05/11/2021 13:38

    Mallika [email protected] thank u for giving words to our feelings, this is exactly what I feel and der is a constant reminder of the missing. But as u said we need to find the little bulb is us to move forward. Thank u ❤

  • Pooja S.
    04/11/2021 13:05

    So sweet,well said ,Stay blessed always

  • Hairo V.
    04/11/2021 11:57

    https://lnr.app/s/Y5KWJ5

  • Aditi B.
    04/11/2021 11:52

    You connect to my heart and l like the message which you are trying to share...lots of love & courage to all of us whoever lose their loved ones this year...

  • Anisha G.
    04/11/2021 11:26

    Thanks for sharing this

  • Eva P.
    04/11/2021 08:57

    May that little light shining within you be enough to magnify, multiply and light up your life and those who you connect with. Shubh Deepawali!

  • Ranjeet S.
    04/11/2021 05:56

    May All Have The Strength For Surviving The Loss And Move Forward. There is a light at the end of every dark tunnel - this is what Diwali is about. O yes - you are not alone in this mass-grief post-covid - I am with you. Lost my mother-in-law recently and a close acquaintance.

  • Meena H.
    04/11/2021 04:18

    U touched my heart somewhere❤

  • Ruchita B.
    04/11/2021 01:58

    Straight from the heart, stay true to yourself shine on… inspired

  • Pallavi K.
    04/11/2021 01:56

    Beautiful message ❤

  • Meher K.
    03/11/2021 22:16

    Heartfelt Condolences dear.

  • Upinder K.
    03/11/2021 19:10

    GGod Bless you and your family …♥️

  • Saheli K.
    03/11/2021 18:01

    lost so much weight mallika!!!

  • Namita D.
    03/11/2021 17:18

    Joro shoro se tyohaar manayenge ... this Deepavali let's bounce back and celebrate with full enthusiasm!Let's keep the grief and mourining for some other day not Deepavali ! Shubh Deepavali !

  • Sankaranarayanan S.
    03/11/2021 16:02

    True. Me too lost a lot of friends .Instead of celebrating Diwali in a big way,let's pray for the lost lives. 🙏

  • Brut India
    03/11/2021 15:22

    Here's how to communicate your condolences to someone who is grieving:

  • Keshav P.
    03/11/2021 14:33

    Pleasing to hear the thoughts lady, may you have the courage and strength to move forward

  • Vikas K.
    03/11/2021 14:31

    I like ur role in office 2

  • Sonia S.
    03/11/2021 14:23

    Such a beautiful messg indeed u just spoke my heart really ..we r celebrating our festival but there r some amongst us who have lost the ray of their life someone around whom their life was moving...just pray their grief is lessened n they gather the strength to face it ...we just need to light that small light of hope within us

