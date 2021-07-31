back

Man Risks His Life To Save Dog From Flood

Some people in Maharashtra tried hard to save a man and his dog in a flood but he slipped... Here's what happened next.

31/07/2021 5:27 AM
15 comments

  • Isabel H.
    03/08/2021 16:08

    SALUTES 👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏

  • Tadasa K.
    01/08/2021 06:26

    Tahnk you ❤️🙏

  • Madhuparna G.
    31/07/2021 19:32

    Omg

  • Wakas A.
    31/07/2021 13:42

    They will make movie to take revenge for floods 😂😂😂😂

  • Hervé F.
    31/07/2021 12:12

    Brave man. Thanks to the rescuers for their action 👏🏽

  • Jazz K.
    31/07/2021 10:03

    🙏❤❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Nikesh M.
    31/07/2021 09:04

    Great

  • Eshita D.
    31/07/2021 08:19

    😥😥

  • Khaja W.
    31/07/2021 08:05

    Don't they have stairs 😕

  • Alphonso M.
    31/07/2021 06:54

    Is the dog ok?

  • Honey S.
    31/07/2021 06:53

    If every human being, animals, birds, mammals, or dusre insaano k jaan ki respect karega, to duniya kudh me ek swarg ban jayega

  • Jagdish M.
    31/07/2021 06:47

    "कौवा अगर नाच" दे तो वह "मोर" नहीं हो जाता "दाढ़ी बढ़ाने से कोई "रविंद्र नाथ टैगोर" नहीं हो जाता😁😂😂

  • Afshan W.
    31/07/2021 06:46

    God bless them all!

  • Rajesh S.
    31/07/2021 06:07

    Global warming

  • Brut India
    30/07/2021 15:57

    Rains in Maharashtra also caused havoc in this way: https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/353473609606588