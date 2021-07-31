back
Man Risks His Life To Save Dog From Flood
Some people in Maharashtra tried hard to save a man and his dog in a flood but he slipped... Here's what happened next.
31/07/2021 5:27 AM
- 82.3K
- 443
- 17
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
15 comments
Isabel H.03/08/2021 16:08
SALUTES 👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏
Tadasa K.01/08/2021 06:26
Tahnk you ❤️🙏
Madhuparna G.31/07/2021 19:32
Omg
Wakas A.31/07/2021 13:42
They will make movie to take revenge for floods 😂😂😂😂
Hervé F.31/07/2021 12:12
Brave man. Thanks to the rescuers for their action 👏🏽
Jazz K.31/07/2021 10:03
🙏❤❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nikesh M.31/07/2021 09:04
Great
Eshita D.31/07/2021 08:19
😥😥
Khaja W.31/07/2021 08:05
Don't they have stairs 😕
Alphonso M.31/07/2021 06:54
Is the dog ok?
Honey S.31/07/2021 06:53
If every human being, animals, birds, mammals, or dusre insaano k jaan ki respect karega, to duniya kudh me ek swarg ban jayega
Jagdish M.31/07/2021 06:47
"कौवा अगर नाच" दे तो वह "मोर" नहीं हो जाता "दाढ़ी बढ़ाने से कोई "रविंद्र नाथ टैगोर" नहीं हो जाता😁😂😂
Afshan W.31/07/2021 06:46
God bless them all!
Rajesh S.31/07/2021 06:07
Global warming
Brut India30/07/2021 15:57
Rains in Maharashtra also caused havoc in this way: https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/353473609606588