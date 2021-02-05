back
Mandeep Punia On Reporting From Jail
“I was hit on my legs. That’s why I wrote my journalistic notes on them…” Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia spent four days in jail, but that had no effect on his resolve… to do journalism. Thanks to Kings Media Punjabi for the footage.
05/02/2021 11:51 AM
- 86.3K
- 2K
- 69
60 comments
Lalit A.7 days
In a war zone, nobody is a victim. Bullets don't hit only the culprits, it can hit anybody in a war zone. If you make a choice to be present in the war zone then you should not complain of being hit. That's a given in a war zone.
Simeon H.09/02/2021 17:36
h
Piyalee A.07/02/2021 19:44
Bravo salute to you... shame on this govt...
Sarom Y.07/02/2021 17:39
Salute
Shahnawaz A.07/02/2021 11:25
Real journalist not some dog shouting on TV from a studio.
Amit S.07/02/2021 05:28
A tights on those stupid faces who seats in AC cabin and call them self so called News Reports !! Fabulous efforts
Mariner J.06/02/2021 20:17
Take care brother..
Kamrul H.06/02/2021 20:02
Salute sir
Rahul S.06/02/2021 15:52
Brut is bribed and possessed by left driven political worms
Sonam T.06/02/2021 15:11
Kapil Sharma...
Tabish A.06/02/2021 08:29
HATS OFFF TO U MAN
Vudhaditya M.06/02/2021 06:30
What the hell
Rehan S.06/02/2021 03:56
Many journalists are still detained imaginatively hoe much abuse of powers are exercise to defame personality of activist and journo
Jang B.06/02/2021 03:53
Jai hind bro
Ajay K.06/02/2021 02:05
Salute to you
Satish C.05/02/2021 21:05
Jai Jawan; jail Kisan
Abhijeet R.05/02/2021 20:03
He is a journalist. Hope you have something for him
Sunil V.05/02/2021 20:01
Maro gaandu ko
Sudershan R.05/02/2021 17:19
This rotten one sided media never showed the 300 policemen who were injured by this fake farmers
Chaudhary R.05/02/2021 17:08
🌾🌾🌾🌾 nic punia gel h bhai k