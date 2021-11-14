back

Meet Justice K Chandru, The Real Hero Of Jai Bhim

He disposed of 96,000 cases in six years as a judge of the Madras High Court. He fought legal battles for the marginalised. Brut spoke to Justice K Chandru, the inspiration behind 'Jai Bhim'...

14/11/2021 6:57 AM
  • 122.8K
  • 81

64 comments

  • Rajendran T.
    3 days

    Why such great judges are not recognised by the Modi government? How long you will uphold the person's like Sadasivam?

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    The ending scene of this film depicts everything without uterring a single word

  • Naranan R.
    6 days

    Man of principal.

  • Ankit P.
    6 days

    👏👏👏

  • Dhiren C.
    7 days

    You r great man of your time.

  • Foysal U.
    16/11/2021 07:28

    Brave Man....🧑‍⚖️

  • Rajesh S.
    15/11/2021 19:25

    Hi

  • Prabhu B.
    15/11/2021 17:35

    Amazing Sir. I'm sure you are going to be role model for many youngsters. Excellent piece of information Brut India 👍

  • Hema D.
    15/11/2021 16:20

    Hats off to such dedicated judiciary personnel

  • Jayashankar R.
    15/11/2021 15:24

    🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏

  • H K.
    15/11/2021 14:22

    It should not only be in High Courts but this should also be in District Courts or Subordinate Courts only then number of cases rising can only be minimised.

  • Md I.
    15/11/2021 07:40

    Nailed it… such a masterpiece, must watched movie….

  • Asim K.
    15/11/2021 07:31

    Excellent person.. But your video is spreading movie spoiler.

  • Maara N.
    15/11/2021 05:32

    ❤️

  • Chara H.
    15/11/2021 03:14

    ❤️❤️

  • Salim N.
    15/11/2021 02:29

    Salute to you Sir, we need more people like you who can bring positive changes to the working style in India.

  • Rohith S.
    14/11/2021 18:30

    We want jai bhim part 2

  • Vinay G.
    14/11/2021 17:37

    Does they show how to get reservations when you don't want as well.

  • Pullak B.
    14/11/2021 17:25

    Super movie

  • Vijayaram A.
    14/11/2021 16:13

    He is just another fake, from UNESCO awardees for E. V. Ra... Soon ge will turn pure dmk mp

