Meet Justice K Chandru, The Real Hero Of Jai Bhim
He disposed of 96,000 cases in six years as a judge of the Madras High Court. He fought legal battles for the marginalised. Brut spoke to Justice K Chandru, the inspiration behind 'Jai Bhim'...
14/11/2021 6:57 AM
64 comments
Rajendran T.3 days
Why such great judges are not recognised by the Modi government? How long you will uphold the person's like Sadasivam?
Syed A.5 days
The ending scene of this film depicts everything without uterring a single word
Naranan R.6 days
Man of principal.
Ankit P.6 days
👏👏👏
Dhiren C.7 days
You r great man of your time.
Foysal U.16/11/2021 07:28
Brave Man....🧑⚖️
Rajesh S.15/11/2021 19:25
Hi
Prabhu B.15/11/2021 17:35
Amazing Sir. I'm sure you are going to be role model for many youngsters. Excellent piece of information Brut India 👍
Hema D.15/11/2021 16:20
Hats off to such dedicated judiciary personnel
Jayashankar R.15/11/2021 15:24
🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏
H K.15/11/2021 14:22
It should not only be in High Courts but this should also be in District Courts or Subordinate Courts only then number of cases rising can only be minimised.
Md I.15/11/2021 07:40
Nailed it… such a masterpiece, must watched movie….
Asim K.15/11/2021 07:31
Excellent person.. But your video is spreading movie spoiler.
Maara N.15/11/2021 05:32
❤️
Chara H.15/11/2021 03:14
❤️❤️
Salim N.15/11/2021 02:29
Salute to you Sir, we need more people like you who can bring positive changes to the working style in India.
Rohith S.14/11/2021 18:30
We want jai bhim part 2
Vinay G.14/11/2021 17:37
Does they show how to get reservations when you don't want as well.
Pullak B.14/11/2021 17:25
Super movie
Vijayaram A.14/11/2021 16:13
He is just another fake, from UNESCO awardees for E. V. Ra... Soon ge will turn pure dmk mp