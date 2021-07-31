back
Meet The Proud Daughter Of Two Determined Vegetable Sellers
Madhu Priya's parents sacrificed a lot to ensure she got a good education, but thought she might be embarrassed of their humble job. So she let the world know just how proud she was of them. ❤️️
31/07/2021 2:57 PM
48 comments
Fatima A.10/08/2021 08:56
CONGRATULATIONS
Gregory S.05/08/2021 16:01
Interesting
Urmi M.05/08/2021 04:41
Congratulations
Krishtina D.03/08/2021 15:01
❤️❤️
Veenashri S.03/08/2021 08:28
Wonderful!!!
Malathi B.03/08/2021 04:09
Success is yours Bless
Vasavi N.02/08/2021 19:34
Looks like our school Nungambakkam Good Shepherd
Vasavi N.02/08/2021 19:34
Well I do think the same
Ahila J.02/08/2021 17:57
Congratulations and bless you for making your parents proud.
Vinutha R.02/08/2021 11:02
Wonderful Daughter...👏👏👏
Shamla N.02/08/2021 10:12
Heartwarming and beautiful 😍 So inspirational Respect and blessings always 🙏
Sameena R.02/08/2021 08:54
Is that good shepherd school, nungambakkam???
PuthenPurikal D.02/08/2021 07:29
🙏
Molly M.02/08/2021 00:10
Congratulations, blessings to you ❤❤
Lalli S.01/08/2021 22:17
Amazing parents... congratulations to Madhu Priya for her success and determination.. Dreams do come true ❤️❤️
Naiomie S.01/08/2021 21:38
Congratulations my sis God bless u
Meryam V.01/08/2021 20:57
❤️❤️
Sunanda B.01/08/2021 17:26
Wonderful. You must be a proud daughter to have such loving, self sacrificing parents!!! God bless you and your beautiful family.
Angamphy K.01/08/2021 15:00
Absolutely inspiring!! Your parents must be truly proud of you and so are we. Good that you have come forward to acknowledge them. Continue to reach greater heights and may God bless you. 🙏
Preethi S.01/08/2021 13:26
You are a great inspiration... Thank you for letting people know that no job is lower than others.. God bless you dear..