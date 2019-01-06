back

Mumbai Cops Celebrate Senior Citizen’s Birthday

Lalita Subramanyam has lived by herself in her Mumbai house for nearly 30 years. But she’s never alone on her birthdays. Thanks to the local police. 🎂

01/06/2019 11:07 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:35 AM
  • 691.1k
  • 256

Changing India

217 comments

