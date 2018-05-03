Mumbai Police Deploys Punchlines

Mumbai police's weapon of choice? Humour.
53 comments
Akshat S.05/10/2018 03:18
gode taiyar rakho. Tarun Kumar
Dikshant H.05/10/2018 01:04
This is why am proud to be a Mumbaikar. Always feel safe cause of our Police. 😊👍
Ritesh P.05/09/2018 18:06
What is wrong in there tweets...
Deven V.05/09/2018 15:43
...lol those tweets
Alankar S.05/09/2018 15:33
our very own mumbai police 😎
Pari S.05/09/2018 12:57
mast
Shoaib A.05/09/2018 12:00
If Delhi police tried this, people would be like "Haaain, ka matlab no drink and drive"
Madhu S.05/09/2018 09:57
Hope will take action against this page , for degrading their work ..
Bhupendra S.05/09/2018 09:38
follow kro yaar inko.....
Sukhdevsinh J.05/09/2018 09:19
Moron in oxymoron, lolzz
Sahib S.05/08/2018 15:45
•••≪ BotBoss. Top ≫•••
Rohan N.05/08/2018 11:14
Watch this
Sumit B.05/08/2018 10:40
Shailesh Patil
Prince K.05/08/2018 06:56
sochna v maat
Jìģôŕ W.05/08/2018 06:24
Sala harami sabkock dalal
Mac B.05/08/2018 04:02
. Did you ever knew this?
Kshitij S.05/07/2018 18:04
..🤣🤣 kaha Gaya Mumbai wala sehjada Zeya Hasan..
Utkarsh S.05/07/2018 18:02
dig verma
Jaymal R.05/07/2018 16:12
Donfilm
Bommanaboina D.05/07/2018 14:20
bro Mumbai copied HTP