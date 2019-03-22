back

Nirav Modi Evades Press Before His Arrest

Nirav Modi went from “no comment” to “no bail” in pretty quick time. 💸🤐

03/22/2019 8:58 AMupdated: 03/22/2019 11:39 AM
  • 568.2k
  • 172

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

137 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:58

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Harish V.
    04/14/2019 06:47

    Well hes one of modi Wat else we can expect

  • Pravin F.
    04/13/2019 07:21

    Government and banks leave these people but threats farmers and poors for just 50000

  • Saif S.
    04/13/2019 06:43

    Jab chowkidar hi chor he toh dusron k liye aur bhi aasani hogayi

  • Sameer B.
    04/12/2019 20:51

    Kuch bhi hone wala nhi hai sub mile howe hai

  • Sameer B.
    04/12/2019 20:51

    HahhhhAaa

  • Md W.
    04/12/2019 18:41

    Chor

  • Karim K.
    04/12/2019 17:56

    Chor sala

  • Sanjay K.
    04/12/2019 16:50

    Nirmal teri maa ki hum sab ka Paisa Lekar Kya

  • Sudarshan B.
    04/12/2019 02:38

    Hope there were some Indians who thrashed him on spot! Bastard!

  • Azhar S.
    04/11/2019 21:14

    is ko bolte h media or ek hamare yaha k media h gaand phat ti h puchne me

  • R P.
    04/11/2019 17:45

    Britain was once a mega looter of whole world ...!! Their country is build upon many countless innocent civilians blood and money..!! It’s funny to see their citizens questioning a economic terrorist from India..!!

  • Roshan S.
    04/11/2019 17:27

    Deserves the humiliation Bastard

  • Ravi Y.
    04/11/2019 13:42

    Bahi sbasa sa pahla galati bank walo ki itna loan kayao diya....

  • Firoz K.
    04/10/2019 21:10

    India kb tk ajayega ye chota modi

  • Aashish B.
    04/10/2019 18:42

    Blue tick no reply😂😂

  • Sameer K.
    04/10/2019 18:39

    Choor harami madarchood india ke garibon ka mall pe maze kr raha hi. Choor choor choor

  • Nitin B.
    04/10/2019 18:11

    Bhosdiwala much ugake ghumraha hai as if koi pehchaneka nahi... Bc ye chale 80's movies mein hote the lund fakir kahi ka 😡😡😡

  • Neelam S.
    04/10/2019 17:02

    Chor ko sharam naam koi chezz hi nahi hai

  • Syed Z.
    04/10/2019 13:57

    No comment 😷