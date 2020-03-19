back
Nirbhaya Convict’s Family Don’t Want Him Hanged
While India’s judiciary and jails prepared for the hanging, the wife, mother and son of one of the Nirbhaya convicts, Akshay Thakur begged for mercy one final time.
03/19/2020 5:57 PM
- 348.1k
- 2.1k
- 3.3k
3252 comments
Ravi D.4 hours
Jis tarah se ak ma apne beta ko jinda dekhàna chah rahi thi usi tarah nirbhaya ki ma bhi Apni beti ko insaf chah rahi thi akshya ko Hang hone se pura samaj par iska effect rahega
Shilpa V.5 hours
App apana bata klia sarkar galat ha lakin nirvaay too kisi ka bati thie app bohu ka shindur ka bath kar raha ha
Bijayalaxmi S.6 hours
Ye que apne bete ur pati se puchna tha
Nitu R.6 hours
Jyada Mt bolo pehale hi samjhana chahiye tha
Shaswati D.6 hours
Why are you crying?Your son, your husband is not a good person. He was a crural person who was rapped a innocent girl. That girl has no fault. She was just a paramedical student .Her mother want juctic, why are you interrupted. Your son is son, your husband is husband but a mother lost her daughter, it's not a matter?Both of you scared because you lost your someone. When a mother saw her daughter in very badly pain she saw the death of her daughter, what is the fault of her and her daughter?
Sulangna B.7 hours
Naaya jetebele nrivhay sahit avhali kama kala setebele kouthi thila naaya
Basant S.7 hours
Bachpan me sikhaya nhi or kamini khilane ke liye beta chaiye
Gurwinder S.7 hours
Mata ji, apne bete ko dusri aurat ki izzat karna sikhaya hota to aaj ye din nahi dekhna hota. Aur Bhabhi ji, beshak aap is desh ki naari ho, Shakti ka roop ho....Ek papi ko dand mila hai. Ek beti ko nyay mila hai. Aap ek aurat ho aur maa bhi ho...socho agar nirbhaya aapki beti hoti...Ek paapi sirf paapi hota hai, vo kisi ka beta ya pati kehlane ke layak nahi hota... Aap dono ek paapi ke liye roke, khud paap ka bhagidaar na bane. Karm ka fal har kisi ko milta hai, yahi kudrat ka niyam lijiye...
Riya S.7 hours
iska family islie ro rha kuki wolog ek kalank ke sath jeena hoga... do waqt ki roti kha se laega... bacche ko kese padhaega akshay ko jo karna tha wo to kar lia lekin ek bar v na nirvaya ko marne se phle socha na apne biwi bachho k bare me!
Riya S.7 hours
kash wo akshay inlog ke bare me ekbar sochta apne k bacche ke bare me ki kya kar dia kitna ghatiya kaam kiya tha wo ekbar v nhi socha sala khud to chala ga lekin ek bacche ko apni maa ko apni biwi ko tadapne k lie chor gya sham on him
Kailash C.7 hours
Us kutte ne jo kiya,use usi ki saja mili.kash use samay rehte womens ko respect karna sikhaya hota to aaj ye din nahi dekhna padta.aapko to mataji khush hona chahiye ki wo mar gaya,jail se bahar hota to na jaane ab tak kitne rape kar chuka hota.
Vandana V.8 hours
Hellow mathagi namsthe mai he kherahi hm ki appka koyee galthi nahi hai & wife be magr e ithna ginina harkath kiya na us time app logonka yad nahi tha usko hur rape karke mardiya us ladki ko kya o ladki barthiya nari nahi thi kya app kya bholraheho ha samjme hai kya app ko ha app bholraheho meri glthi kyatha mera sindur chalgya tk. Magr kisi hur gar ka beti chalegyee e tk tha kya appko abi app bache ko dikaraheho ki uska papa rahetho kithna acha othatha tk magr app ka pathi ke vajese us gar ki beti chalegyee uska jikar thak nahi hai appko app appki barome bholrahe ho magr app ek bar use beti ka maa ka dardh mehesus kiya kya app log kya beethi ogi us maa ki dil pe ha app na pehele appna sapayee dena kam kro kyonki kisi our gar ka deep he chalagya appka beta & pathi ke vajese iskotho bhagvan ne diya saja hai uski kiya karnamepe tk hai app log kam karke jindagi guzaro usme shram nam ki koyee bhath nahi ha ok
Madhavi L.8 hours
Tumhara beta kya desh ke liye ladhkar aya tha kya marne do use nirbhaya ko kitna dard hua hoga uske parivar par kya biti hai aa gayi drama karne chaho to ap bhi chali jao ab bete ke pas
Khushbu S.8 hours
Jayse karni wayse bharni
Anumeha S.8 hours
Stop this drama.Mrs. Thakur tell ur son wat his father did .Nurture him properly.
Brahmapal B.8 hours
Is Kesh me koi बड़ी मछली भी सायद थी जो बच गई ऐसा लग रहा है
Debdulal G.9 hours
Please don't post nonsense type of drama bazi, four convict hanged, it's a great pleasure to us
Dharmistha P.9 hours
crime karte vakht family yad nahi aya
Suraj S.9 hours
Kya kere bhai wo bhi kishi ki beti thi
Vidya R.9 hours
जब तक भारत में ऐसे परिवारजन हैं अपराधी पनपते रहेंगे।