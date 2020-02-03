back
Nirbhaya Hangings Postponed Again, Asha Devi Breaks Down
“Their criminal lawyer challenged us and said this hanging will never happen.” Asha Devi slammed the delay in executing the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.
02/03/2020 10:57 AM
Kajol G.24 minutes
Let us all join hands to demand immediate hanging of these rapists...
Sreerupa C.24 minutes
Heartfelt sympathy for you Maam. It is so shameful to delay justice to you and your family. The criminals should be hung at the earliest
Arvind K.24 minutes
What's stopping this court to hang those bastards.
Sonu R.25 minutes
Innse puchiye ki agr uss raat nirbhya ki jagh inki beti , MAA ya biwi hoti tb bhi inki yahi soch hoti shame on u
Lalita A.28 minutes
Very sad.aise lawyer ko fansi do
Jas K.33 minutes
Ab BJP vale ispe bhi keh rhe hain ke Kejriwal fansi nahi hone de rha... Ya toh yeh BJP vale khud anjaan hain... Ya yeh sab jaan ke bhi logon ko fuddu bna rhe hain.. :- mujhe doosri baat ki possibility zyada lag rhi hai
AnwarAli A.35 minutes
Mam...this is new india mama
Sunny B.36 minutes
Thank u modi ji, thats y v want people in politics who r married and have family members, cz they only know the pain of brutality. Modi ji ki bhatiji ka purse chori ho gaya tha, police ne 10 hours se b kamm time mein dhundh nikala aur punishment on the spot. Nirbyaya ka kaun sa chacha bjp mein hai jo justice kare
Yendamuri S.39 minutes
Such a bad judicial system we have .. really a shame
Anindita G.39 minutes
Shame less indian judiciary system.....
Luiza M.41 minutes
Very sad. The Government should take action and hang them immediately. A daughter died. Let the parents not die with this suffering of court. Tarik pe Tarik. Let justice prevail.
Nayyar I.an hour
https://ireview09.blogspot.com/2020/02/justice-delayed-is-justice-denied.html?m=1
Ajayakumar T.an hour
RIP TO INDIAN LAW
Jain J.an hour
Shame on humanity..
Shefali H.an hour
Feel very bad for her. Cant imagine her plight. And l condemn the lawyer who is defending the rapists.
Ranjan P.an hour
Sach Kaha is desh ki ladkiyo ko paida hote hi maar dena chahiye unko unki life jeene Ka koi hak nai h sirf rapist's Ka h aur Jo crime karte h unko jeene Ka hak h wahi log hamare desh ko badalenge... hadd hai Yaar kya Hoga hamara is desh ki betiyo.. behno.. maao Ka..😠😠
Prakash G.an hour
Justice delayed justice denied
Cp S.an hour
The save law process if government gonna change ppls will say constitution is in danger and the same brigade is behind the delay of hanging
Amjad A.an hour
My only concern is how will the Indian women of our country live without fear in the future. Is beti padoaw to see our children go out and get raped or giving birth to girl child a crime. Is beti Bachao for rapists to enjoy. If you don't teach them a lesson how will the others learn and fear about the crime. It's really bad for a country where we worship and pray many Goddesses like Maa sherowali, kali matha, durga devi and many more. This is really shameful for all of us.
Pallavi K.an hour
Such a shameless government.. why she is struggling so much..?! When whole nation is witness... encounter is best!!