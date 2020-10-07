back
Nirbhaya’s Lawyer To Fight Hathras Case
For seven years, she fought for justice in the Nirbhaya case. Now she will be taking on Nirbhaya’s defence lawyer, AP Singh in court for the Hathras case. Meet lawyer Seema Khushwaha.
07/10/2020 1:29 PMupdated: 07/10/2020 1:31 PM
68 comments
Vincent R.3 hours
Why has the mental stability of the Indian males faulted so badly? They will turn to the dogs and buffaloes next. Or trees?
Vinod B.3 hours
Best wishes and congratulations for your endeavours on rape victim of harthras women.
Girdhari4 hours
Yes it's very true and correct 👍 👌 I salute you madam 👏 👍
Gangadhar S.5 hours
Highly rational and thought provoking matters, your presence as a legal counseler creats high positive vibes, your sevice to underprivileged and especially towards victimised daughters highly appreciabe, your braveness and dedicated legal fight gives justice.
Naresh B.5 hours
India is dead. Please leave people of india alone.we dont need govt, judiciary, press or politicians
Roslyn N.5 hours
Good news that she is fighting for the justice of Hathras. Path may be tough coz this time police is ready to cover-up the evidence n many high profile names r involve but I believe that justice ll be served.. Best wishes seema khuswah... We the with you...
Vijay K.5 hours
Kalyug is only in India
Ob E.5 hours
Hope she destroys that looser for good
Vishwajeet D.5 hours
Useless judiciary of ..... ...... justice is best for rape cases "maam"
Matsu R.7 hours
The Centre and the President should take note of this lawyers statements. There is no justice seen at the moment. No police station should turn down a complaint and the officers should be investigated if done so.
Sudha S.8 hours
So Mr.AP Singh is the lawyer for rapists in India.I feel pity for his family.
Sandra H.8 hours
Help the poor people who don't have a voice!!GOD Bless you and keep you safe,you doing a great job by Empowering women,
Komal G.9 hours
ओर कितनी निर्भया , ओर कितना निर्भर बनाओगी mam आप हमें । ओर कितनी निर्भया का सहारा बनोगी , कोई निर्भया ना बने कबतक हम बर्दाश्त करे , अगली निर्भया में ना बनूं , कबतक हम डरते रहे । कितने हम निर्भर बने , कब कोई निर्भया ना बने 👍🏻
Gurmit B.9 hours
CUT OFF THE PRICKS STICKS N BALLS LIKE I THINK PAKISTAN IS DOING IT. MAKE IT A LAW MFUKERS Modi
Gurmit B.9 hours
So Ashamed
Gurmit B.9 hours
CORRUPTED INDIA
Rahab D.10 hours
Ajeet Singh, Rajveer Singh,Neeraj shades ,Dinga samte ..why you guys laughing , what is funny here ..Rape is fun for you ,🙄🙄
Devneel G.10 hours
read the stupidass comments
Jenny J.11 hours
Its not about justice, its all about govt and its all about to wait for another new election to form another govt from another party to come into power...justice for lives is a political order not a judicial one in India
Kamal C.11 hours
First of all that bastard A. P. Singh should be killed... They are the real demons in society