Odisha MLA Makes PWD Officer Do Sit-Ups

Bad roads may have no place in an emerging India. But is the punishment meted out to this PWD engineer by an Odisha MLA justified?
102 comments
Dusmanta N.06/26/2019 03:14
Mla hebo ta ae pari mu janiparuni govt aevhali choro lokanku kaniki support kare jie public ku thokuchinti mla jaha karichi ekdum thik karichi .....
Tules T.06/26/2019 01:25
I think MLA, and his supporters prepared for Jail.....and they gone.....
Mayadhara N.06/25/2019 09:18
Both are culprit,
Hunny B.06/25/2019 08:36
Today news he is arrest by police
Bhaskar J.06/25/2019 07:26
This engineer is fabricated.. coz PWD comes under gov. ... So whenever their is a sanction of money for any project consent is given by gov. ... & More than half of money is already taken by corrupted MP MLA remaining is given for project ... Every coin has two face ...
Harekrushna D.06/25/2019 05:44
Best m.l.a
Ram H.06/24/2019 15:36
Madarchod
Pradeep K.06/24/2019 12:58
BJD sarkar
Rajan J.06/24/2019 12:12
It means if I m a government employees than do anything wrong is right and if anyone trying to treat to work properly so ..catch him to the jail by any act there is a lot of act in our India ..... Khao or khane do ye sikhna Hoga Mr Saroj Akele duniya Nahi badal sakte.....
Daniel F.06/24/2019 08:21
He is right .
Anwarul H.06/24/2019 06:31
Good job...
Satya R.06/24/2019 02:23
Jail ku dio
Akash K.06/23/2019 13:46
Just Odisha things
Prabuddha D.06/23/2019 07:13
hopefully u guys have seen this if not then have a look.
Jatin P.06/23/2019 04:01
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=602004250295548&id=306075963221713
Sandip N.06/22/2019 18:32
Yes
Avinit K.06/22/2019 17:56
Are we allowed to kill Indian leaders for their crimes
Angat K.06/22/2019 13:02
Good one
Hriata C.06/22/2019 10:57
What i liked the most is 'Rule of Law'
Er M.06/21/2019 13:10
Bloody politician