back

Odisha MLA Makes PWD Officer Do Sit-Ups

Bad roads may have no place in an emerging India. But is the punishment meted out to this PWD engineer by an Odisha MLA justified?

06/07/2019 1:59 PM
  • 245.7k
  • 121

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

102 comments

  • Dusmanta N.
    06/26/2019 03:14

    Mla hebo ta ae pari mu janiparuni govt aevhali choro lokanku kaniki support kare jie public ku thokuchinti mla jaha karichi ekdum thik karichi .....

  • Tules T.
    06/26/2019 01:25

    I think MLA, and his supporters prepared for Jail.....and they gone.....

  • Mayadhara N.
    06/25/2019 09:18

    Both are culprit,

  • Hunny B.
    06/25/2019 08:36

    Today news he is arrest by police

  • Bhaskar J.
    06/25/2019 07:26

    This engineer is fabricated.. coz PWD comes under gov. ... So whenever their is a sanction of money for any project consent is given by gov. ... & More than half of money is already taken by corrupted MP MLA remaining is given for project ... Every coin has two face ...

  • Harekrushna D.
    06/25/2019 05:44

    Best m.l.a

  • Ram H.
    06/24/2019 15:36

    Madarchod

  • Pradeep K.
    06/24/2019 12:58

    BJD sarkar

  • Rajan J.
    06/24/2019 12:12

    It means if I m a government employees than do anything wrong is right and if anyone trying to treat to work properly so ..catch him to the jail by any act there is a lot of act in our India ..... Khao or khane do ye sikhna Hoga Mr Saroj Akele duniya Nahi badal sakte.....

  • Daniel F.
    06/24/2019 08:21

    He is right .

  • Anwarul H.
    06/24/2019 06:31

    Good job...

  • Satya R.
    06/24/2019 02:23

    Jail ku dio

  • Akash K.
    06/23/2019 13:46

    Just Odisha things

  • Prabuddha D.
    06/23/2019 07:13

    hopefully u guys have seen this if not then have a look.

  • Jatin P.
    06/23/2019 04:01

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=602004250295548&id=306075963221713

  • Sandip N.
    06/22/2019 18:32

    Yes

  • Avinit K.
    06/22/2019 17:56

    Are we allowed to kill Indian leaders for their crimes

  • Angat K.
    06/22/2019 13:02

    Good one

  • Hriata C.
    06/22/2019 10:57

    What i liked the most is 'Rule of Law'

  • Er M.
    06/21/2019 13:10

    Bloody politician