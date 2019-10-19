back
Old Kashmiri Women Forced Into Police Cars
These old Kashmiri women held protest placards and demanded dialogue but a heavy-handed posse of security personnel bundled them into police cars and sent them to jail.
10/19/2019 4:58 AM
400 comments
Tripuresh O.11/16/2019 11:33
Jab kashmiri pandito ko waha se bhagaya ja raha tha tab tumari humanity kaha thi dallo ......
Nashir K.11/16/2019 10:54
Ya Allah hamari kum ku hifajat farmaye aameen
Mratyunjay M.11/15/2019 20:57
Hhhhhhhhhbhhhhhh Good nice great job security
Ranjeet S.11/15/2019 17:17
Well i dont think that peace force is doing somthing wrong..coz if the contitution of india is giving equal rights to every one than everybody should face problem equaly...why they were protesting when they were not permitted by gov. Well all i can say may be it is looking like the way is not good but understand the situation and the conditions of heat of the moment..army was doing right action on it.👍
Chandarparkash P.11/15/2019 15:57
Mahila ya puras ho ya bachae sabko maro sab sudhaer jayegay
Bishwanath J.11/15/2019 15:25
They all are bad nasal dog sali kutia
Bishwanath J.11/15/2019 15:24
Modi ji put them in jail first then they were happy
Navdeep S.11/15/2019 06:50
JNU में .. प्रोफ़ेसर --- इतने दिनो से क्लास क्यों नहीं आ रहे थे ? छात्र -- सर, बेटे की शादी में गया था।😂
Ashi S.11/15/2019 03:44
O aunty ji aunty ji kyn iss umar main ye harkatain kar rahe ho ghr pe aaram se betho ye umar ni ha pradarshan karne ki apke wo patharbaz kuch ni kar paye abh unhone apko bhej diya esi notanki karne ko...so jao aram se khaa pi k jai hind
Aman T.11/14/2019 19:24
Well done...
Chetan A.11/14/2019 17:21
Good job done by Army
Bagnath S.11/14/2019 15:15
गजब
Syed H.11/14/2019 11:48
Hamera kishmir ka log per zalim mat kero please
Lalit B.11/14/2019 07:05
Jai hind jai shree RAM
Shailesh D.11/14/2019 02:40
To mat rho khus tum log se Hindu bhi khus nhi h uska Kya khhate India ka ho or gate Pakistan Ki ho or tumhe khhusi chhahiye
Shailesh D.11/14/2019 02:37
Shi Kiya enka to kbhi bharosa nhi Karna chahiye
Ranjana D.11/13/2019 18:38
If the kashmiris are not happy then they should go to pakistan they will be more happier after going there then they will realize and come back to India with their bag and baggage
Aman J.11/13/2019 05:44
Bilkul wese jese sant students ka video aaya tha... SHHHHHH(M Bhadwa,yese nare santi ka prateek)
Sajjad A.11/12/2019 20:43
ya allah kasmiriyon ka madad farma ameen
Vik S.11/12/2019 17:43
Deepa Murali alteast everybody have right to protest in peaceful way....even our constitution has allowed it....if tommoro morning any poltical party put ur house is a govt property.......u won't protest.....same is the case ....it was fundamental right