Pakistani Man's Emotional Welcome to Indian Pilgrim

What happens when an Indian meets a Pakistani in Pakistan? #Kartarpur

11/18/2019 4:58 AM
93 comments

  • Swarnpreet S.
    6 days

    Waheguruji

  • Rajib D.
    7 days

    Wherever there Muslims in the world, there is bustard uncivilized Muslims Islamic terrorists.

  • Ahir S.
    12/10/2019 10:52

    Sab natak hai b.c agar e dusre dharmo ka v utnaa he izzat dete the to aaj porkistan me hindu aur dusre non islamic religion ki population ek jaise hote hai par iska theek ulta hai maadrjaat kaatuwe harami hai

  • Keshav R.
    12/08/2019 18:49

    So nice to hear....

  • Mohd N.
    12/07/2019 18:23

    Masha Allah Allah ya Mohabbat kyam Rakha

  • Venkat M.
    12/07/2019 13:49

    Peace

  • Shubhro C.
    12/07/2019 11:11

    Ak kam kr na Pakistan me hi rh jao itna hi pasand h to

  • Raman T.
    12/07/2019 08:44

    When will they make corridor for hinglaj devi We also have faith with that place Why only Kartarpur

  • Rohan B.
    12/06/2019 20:39

    Doesn't change the fact that their country homes terrorists who kills indians every time they can

  • Arun K.
    12/06/2019 18:25

    This should be think deeply..

  • Azohra A.
    12/06/2019 14:28

    Every time I see this guy Just love him

  • Gagandeep S.
    12/05/2019 18:18

    Wahh

  • Satnam P.
    12/05/2019 15:42

    ੴ Humanity ZINDAABAAD Punjab Punjabi Te Punjabiat ZINDAABAAD

  • मानाराम स.
    12/05/2019 06:39

    धन धन सतगुरु 🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩

  • Roopa S.
    12/05/2019 04:54

    How nice...

  • Shashi R.
    12/04/2019 06:35

    Which is the song playing in background

  • Kalam H.
    12/03/2019 15:16

    One most valuable thing he said is that.. pura Punjab phir se ikatthha ho gaya.. Really appreciated..

  • Rahul T.
    12/03/2019 09:05

    pakistani propoganda .

  • Paul K.
    12/01/2019 05:19

    People of Pakistan must stand up against their government towards the terrorism.

  • SubhaJit D.
    11/25/2019 17:59

    le chal kabhi