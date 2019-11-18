Pakistani Man's Emotional Welcome to Indian Pilgrim

What happens when an Indian meets a Pakistani in Pakistan? #Kartarpur
93 comments
Swarnpreet S.6 days
Waheguruji
Rajib D.7 days
Wherever there Muslims in the world, there is bustard uncivilized Muslims Islamic terrorists.
Ahir S.12/10/2019 10:52
Sab natak hai b.c agar e dusre dharmo ka v utnaa he izzat dete the to aaj porkistan me hindu aur dusre non islamic religion ki population ek jaise hote hai par iska theek ulta hai maadrjaat kaatuwe harami hai
Keshav R.12/08/2019 18:49
So nice to hear....
Mohd N.12/07/2019 18:23
Masha Allah Allah ya Mohabbat kyam Rakha
Venkat M.12/07/2019 13:49
Peace
Shubhro C.12/07/2019 11:11
Ak kam kr na Pakistan me hi rh jao itna hi pasand h to
Raman T.12/07/2019 08:44
When will they make corridor for hinglaj devi We also have faith with that place Why only Kartarpur
Rohan B.12/06/2019 20:39
Doesn't change the fact that their country homes terrorists who kills indians every time they can
Arun K.12/06/2019 18:25
This should be think deeply..
Azohra A.12/06/2019 14:28
Every time I see this guy Just love him
Gagandeep S.12/05/2019 18:18
Wahh
Satnam P.12/05/2019 15:42
ੴ Humanity ZINDAABAAD Punjab Punjabi Te Punjabiat ZINDAABAAD
मानाराम स.12/05/2019 06:39
धन धन सतगुरु 🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩
Roopa S.12/05/2019 04:54
How nice...
Shashi R.12/04/2019 06:35
Which is the song playing in background
Kalam H.12/03/2019 15:16
One most valuable thing he said is that.. pura Punjab phir se ikatthha ho gaya.. Really appreciated..
Rahul T.12/03/2019 09:05
pakistani propoganda .
Paul K.12/01/2019 05:19
People of Pakistan must stand up against their government towards the terrorism.
SubhaJit D.11/25/2019 17:59
le chal kabhi