Passenger Recalls Horrors Of Air India Crash
“One moment everybody was happy about the landing. And a few seconds later, it crashed.”
08/12/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 08/13/2020 10:15 AM
Ranadeep M.4 days
Fassil could be turned into a Fossil but he got lucky
Nisha J.4 days
It is only humanity that can sail us through tough times !!
Shilpa P.4 days
God bless you
Zubaida A.5 days
Rescue operation by the localities & non interference of political parties really helped to act on time
Sushmita B.5 days
You are one of the lucky person. Stay safe
Mohit D.6 days
Air india shld be sued
Shabana A.6 days
The help that the locals gave at that time was commendable.
Tharun J.6 days
I am a proud Keralite because We will stand together no matter what happens.
Sajida A.6 days
God is great People of Kerala always amaze us with their exemplary services. God bless them and reward them abundantly.
Tabrez Q.6 days
An unfortune crah, where some people lost their lives, may their souls RIP, and there were some fortunate to live and tell the tale, though a special mention for the local residents who helped the injured, when they needed the most, god bless them,
Aparna S.6 days
Thanks to the localities who reached there and helped them
Nilesh D.6 days
God bless you the peoples of Kozikode who went out to help people in distress as good samiritans without even caring for the virus.A great example for entire people of India...
Shahid A.6 days
Verma
Brut India6 days
As locals came to know of the crash, they rushed to help. One such resident of Malappuram shares his story with Brut: https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/976396532841486/?vh=e&d=n
Brut India6 days
Thanks for the footage Muhemmad Sabith: https://twitter.com/MuhemmadSabith