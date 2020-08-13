back

Passenger Recalls Horrors Of Air India Crash

“One moment everybody was happy about the landing. And a few seconds later, it crashed.”

08/12/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 08/13/2020 10:15 AM
  • 109.1k
  • 18

15 comments

  • Ranadeep M.
    4 days

    Fassil could be turned into a Fossil but he got lucky

  • Nisha J.
    4 days

    It is only humanity that can sail us through tough times !!

  • Shilpa P.
    4 days

    God bless you

  • Zubaida A.
    5 days

    Rescue operation by the localities & non interference of political parties really helped to act on time

  • Sushmita B.
    5 days

    You are one of the lucky person. Stay safe

  • Mohit D.
    6 days

    Air india shld be sued

  • Shabana A.
    6 days

    The help that the locals gave at that time was commendable.

  • Tharun J.
    6 days

    I am a proud Keralite because We will stand together no matter what happens.

  • Sajida A.
    6 days

    God is great People of Kerala always amaze us with their exemplary services. God bless them and reward them abundantly.

  • Tabrez Q.
    6 days

    An unfortune crah, where some people lost their lives, may their souls RIP, and there were some fortunate to live and tell the tale, though a special mention for the local residents who helped the injured, when they needed the most, god bless them,

  • Aparna S.
    6 days

    Thanks to the localities who reached there and helped them

  • Nilesh D.
    6 days

    God bless you the peoples of Kozikode who went out to help people in distress as good samiritans without even caring for the virus.A great example for entire people of India...

  • Shahid A.
    6 days

    Verma

  • Brut India
    6 days

    As locals came to know of the crash, they rushed to help. One such resident of Malappuram shares his story with Brut: https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/976396532841486/?vh=e&d=n

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Thanks for the footage Muhemmad Sabith: https://twitter.com/MuhemmadSabith

