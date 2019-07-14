back

Police Station Adopts Criminals' Dog

At least he won't be sleeping in the dog house! When this dog's owners were sent to jail, he found some unlikely caretakers. 👮🏽🐕

07/14/2019 4:57 AM
64 comments

  • Aditya C.
    08/14/2019 03:30

    thanku thanku mam

  • Dathoi N.
    08/13/2019 16:07

    Give it to me I'll adopt

  • Ajay S.
    08/13/2019 06:42

    Great work Mam.. Thank you so much

  • Krishnendu D.
    08/13/2019 06:01

    Thank you mam

  • Balkar S.
    08/12/2019 02:49

    मै इसे अडोपट करना चाहुगा

  • Manish S.
    08/11/2019 05:00

    Nice one pic

  • Sanjay S.
    08/11/2019 02:55

    Nyc dog

  • Neelam C.
    08/09/2019 06:10

    A great humanity

  • Abhinav A.
    08/06/2019 15:00

    I want to adopt him

  • Himanshu C.
    08/04/2019 00:57

    someone give him a tick bath and complete his shots.

  • Rani P.
    08/03/2019 15:36

    Very good

  • James T.
    08/03/2019 06:49

    What do u mean possible criminal background? Mother fucker, what a joke mother holy.

  • Shubham M.
    08/01/2019 03:58

    Animals don't have any share in humans crime

  • Vishal D.
    07/31/2019 14:50

    Salute hai madam

  • Sarvesh K.
    07/30/2019 06:44

    Well done madam

  • Atul S.
    07/29/2019 19:01

    That’s true.. even my dog 🐕 can’t sleep and eat when my mom is not in house 🏠

  • Seenu R.
    07/29/2019 09:51

    This is really great

  • Rajiv R.
    07/28/2019 19:15

    A good decision....

  • Neha B.
    07/25/2019 19:54

    👏👏👌

  • Kipa A.
    07/25/2019 17:40

    Looks overweight. Exercise and diet control required. Labs are prone to hip dyslexia. So do think about his health.