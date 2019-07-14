Police Station Adopts Criminals' Dog

At least he won't be sleeping in the dog house! When this dog's owners were sent to jail, he found some unlikely caretakers. 👮🏽🐕
64 comments
Aditya C.08/14/2019 03:30
thanku thanku mam
Dathoi N.08/13/2019 16:07
Give it to me I'll adopt
Ajay S.08/13/2019 06:42
Great work Mam.. Thank you so much
Krishnendu D.08/13/2019 06:01
Thank you mam
Balkar S.08/12/2019 02:49
मै इसे अडोपट करना चाहुगा
Manish S.08/11/2019 05:00
Nice one pic
Sanjay S.08/11/2019 02:55
Nyc dog
Neelam C.08/09/2019 06:10
A great humanity
Abhinav A.08/06/2019 15:00
I want to adopt him
Himanshu C.08/04/2019 00:57
someone give him a tick bath and complete his shots.
Rani P.08/03/2019 15:36
Very good
James T.08/03/2019 06:49
What do u mean possible criminal background? Mother fucker, what a joke mother holy.
Shubham M.08/01/2019 03:58
Animals don't have any share in humans crime
Vishal D.07/31/2019 14:50
Salute hai madam
Sarvesh K.07/30/2019 06:44
Well done madam
Atul S.07/29/2019 19:01
That’s true.. even my dog 🐕 can’t sleep and eat when my mom is not in house 🏠
Seenu R.07/29/2019 09:51
This is really great
Rajiv R.07/28/2019 19:15
A good decision....
Neha B.07/25/2019 19:54
👏👏👌
Kipa A.07/25/2019 17:40
Looks overweight. Exercise and diet control required. Labs are prone to hip dyslexia. So do think about his health.