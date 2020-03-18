Ranjan Gogoi: The Judge Who Became A Lawmaker
Not landmark judgements but biased judgements. Boot lickers craving for position. How will people beleive in the juducial system.
Mr rangan Mishra was also elected as the member of rajya Sabha from the congress... He was elevated after the judgement of giving clean chit to congress for the prosecution of Sikh riot in 1984... This is the nature of law... If want to get promotion in ur company then u have to do what ur boss expecting from you
It's like Indian old film. Common sense people can understand what's this favor about and for what it's for.
Fact, Common Public cannot know the real strength, their voice.
Doing a lilegal favor, you get the result from Tax paying money.
Great son of India Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏🙏
Ppl talking abt merit. Merit my foot. Boot licking is the appropriate word for his nomination. A very disturbing trend in the country. The judiciary will work in favour of the executive, and the common man will be bulldozed by his judicial diktat. He will hv no legal help from such guys. Just shuddering at this thought,what if the state snatches ur rt of life and freedom & the judiciary okay's it for a presidential post.
Big questions on his judgments delivered so far ?
Let dogs bark. India needs knowledgeable people in every field.If a foreigner bar dancer can become an mp why not a son of Indian soil with proven merirs
Amid chants of 'Shame', Gogoi took oath in the Rajya Sabha this morning:
https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ex-chief-justice-ranjan-gogoi-sworn-in-amid-shame-chants-in-rajya-sabha-2197184?pfrom=home-bigstory
jaisa filmo me hota hai ho raha hai hubahu……
The most thick skinned and shameless creatures on this earth are politicians.
BETTER TO HAVE LUMINARIES THAN UNEDUCATED POLITICIANS
Chutiya sala 😂😂😂😂
Remember what u said one year before, forget about others.
I hope some new improvements
Former Justice TN Seshan, Abhay Tipsay, Ranganathan Misra and SK Krishnan get Congress Tickets and join Congress has no problem to anyone, if former Justice Gogoi gets RS nomination chaatu and communal Hypocrite media and public have every problem.....bloody communal Hypocrites who speak against this nomination..... .. Shame on Quint, The Wire, The Print, Brut and NDTV misleading reporting.. Andh Virodhi
जब कांग्रेस ने जजों को राज्य सभा भेजा था तब तुम सब हलाला करवा रहे थे अपनी मांओं का
Shame on you....m##$er f
Nothing left honest in the largest democratic country.
What a justice of justice in india....
1. 1973. Indira Gandhi appoints Justice AN Ray as CJI superceding three senior judges of the Supreme Court. Justices JM Shelat, KS Hegde and AN Grover resign in protest.
And the Congress gives a statement in the parliament " It's a duty of the Govt to appoint as CJI one who is close to our philosophy and point of view".
And today they talk of judicial independence!!!!!!!!
2. 1975. Justice Jagmohan Sinha was to deliver the Judgement in the Rajnarayan Vs Indira Gandhi electoral malpractice case. He gets a call " If you indict Indira Gandhi- tell your wife not to fast this Karva Chauth." To which Justice Sinha calmly replied " fortunately my wife expired just two months back".
And he went on to deliver the historic judgment that became a leading light for those seeking judicial independence and the harbinger of the biggest abrogation and insult to the constitution by the Congress, the declaration of Emergency; at his peril of course!
3. 1976. Justice AN Ray pays back partially the favours done in appointing him as CJI in the case Shivkant Shukla Vs ADM Jabalpur. The bench headed by him declares the abrogation of fundamental rights during Emergency as just and rightful by a majority decision. The only dissenting judge was Justice HR Khanna, who told his colleagues on the bench " Can you look yourself in the eye?"
The bench comprised of Justices AN Ray, HR Khanna, MH Beg, YV Chandrachud, and PN Bhagwati.
All except Justice HR Khanna became CJI subsequently. Justice Khanna was punished by Indira Gandhi and Congress for his dissent and upholding of the fundamental rights granted by the constitution, by superceding him and making Justice MH Beg the CJI!!
Justice MH Beg on retirement was made a director of the NATIONAL HERALD, a news paper wholly owned by the Congress party, and regarding fraudulent acquisition of its property both the present and past president of the Congress party are out on bail from the court.
And Justice Beg accepted the appointment!!!!
So much for the 'independence of judiciary' that RAGA and his coterie are spewing slogans about!!!
This doesn't end here. In 1980 when Indira Gandhi came back to power Justice MH Beg was made Chairman of the minorities commission. A chair that he warmed till 1988 and was awarded by 'Padma Vibhushan' by Rajiv Gandhi for services rendered.
4. 1962. Even more intriguing is the case of Justice Bahrul Islam!!
Mr Islam was a Congress MP of the Rajya Sabha in 1962. He tried his hand at popular politics and fought, on Congress ticket, the Lok Sabha Elections. And lost.
He again was made a Rajya Sabha MP in 1968. On Congress benches of course!
He resigned from the Rajya Sabha in 1972 and was appointed lo! and behold, a judge of the Guvahati High Court!!
He retired from there in 1980, probably honourably.
But after Indira Gandhi came back to power in 1980, Mr Bahrul Islam was again elevated to Justice Bahrul Islam, this time of the Supreme Court!!!! Nine months after his retirement from the Guwahati High Court!!!
Indira Gandhi desperately needed to control benches as there were a number of cases running in the Supreme Court regarding atrocities during Emergency. He proved very useful in saving the skins of Congress people.
Justice Islam resigned about a month and a half before his superannuation from the Supreme Court and contested for Lok Sabha from Barpeta in Assam. As the elections could not be held, he was once again made Rajya Sabha MP by Congress.
It's like Indian old film. Common sense people can understand what's this favor about and for what it's for. Fact, Common Public cannot know the real strength, their voice. Doing a lilegal favor, you get the result from Tax paying money.
Great son of India Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏🙏
Ppl talking abt merit. Merit my foot. Boot licking is the appropriate word for his nomination. A very disturbing trend in the country. The judiciary will work in favour of the executive, and the common man will be bulldozed by his judicial diktat. He will hv no legal help from such guys. Just shuddering at this thought,what if the state snatches ur rt of life and freedom & the judiciary okay's it for a presidential post.
Big questions on his judgments delivered so far ?
Let dogs bark. India needs knowledgeable people in every field.If a foreigner bar dancer can become an mp why not a son of Indian soil with proven merirs
Amid chants of 'Shame', Gogoi took oath in the Rajya Sabha this morning:
jaisa filmo me hota hai ho raha hai hubahu……
The most thick skinned and shameless creatures on this earth are politicians.
BETTER TO HAVE LUMINARIES THAN UNEDUCATED POLITICIANS
Chutiya sala 😂😂😂😂
Remember what u said one year before, forget about others.
I hope some new improvements
Former Justice TN Seshan, Abhay Tipsay, Ranganathan Misra and SK Krishnan get Congress Tickets and join Congress has no problem to anyone, if former Justice Gogoi gets RS nomination chaatu and communal Hypocrite media and public have every problem.....bloody communal Hypocrites who speak against this nomination..... .. Shame on Quint, The Wire, The Print, Brut and NDTV misleading reporting.. Andh Virodhi
जब कांग्रेस ने जजों को राज्य सभा भेजा था तब तुम सब हलाला करवा रहे थे अपनी मांओं का
Shame on you....m##$er f
Nothing left honest in the largest democratic country.
What a justice of justice in india....
1. 1973. Indira Gandhi appoints Justice AN Ray as CJI superceding three senior judges of the Supreme Court. Justices JM Shelat, KS Hegde and AN Grover resign in protest. And the Congress gives a statement in the parliament " It's a duty of the Govt to appoint as CJI one who is close to our philosophy and point of view". And today they talk of judicial independence!!!!!!!! 2. 1975. Justice Jagmohan Sinha was to deliver the Judgement in the Rajnarayan Vs Indira Gandhi electoral malpractice case. He gets a call " If you indict Indira Gandhi- tell your wife not to fast this Karva Chauth." To which Justice Sinha calmly replied " fortunately my wife expired just two months back". And he went on to deliver the historic judgment that became a leading light for those seeking judicial independence and the harbinger of the biggest abrogation and insult to the constitution by the Congress, the declaration of Emergency; at his peril of course! 3. 1976. Justice AN Ray pays back partially the favours done in appointing him as CJI in the case Shivkant Shukla Vs ADM Jabalpur. The bench headed by him declares the abrogation of fundamental rights during Emergency as just and rightful by a majority decision. The only dissenting judge was Justice HR Khanna, who told his colleagues on the bench " Can you look yourself in the eye?" The bench comprised of Justices AN Ray, HR Khanna, MH Beg, YV Chandrachud, and PN Bhagwati. All except Justice HR Khanna became CJI subsequently. Justice Khanna was punished by Indira Gandhi and Congress for his dissent and upholding of the fundamental rights granted by the constitution, by superceding him and making Justice MH Beg the CJI!! Justice MH Beg on retirement was made a director of the NATIONAL HERALD, a news paper wholly owned by the Congress party, and regarding fraudulent acquisition of its property both the present and past president of the Congress party are out on bail from the court. And Justice Beg accepted the appointment!!!! So much for the 'independence of judiciary' that RAGA and his coterie are spewing slogans about!!! This doesn't end here. In 1980 when Indira Gandhi came back to power Justice MH Beg was made Chairman of the minorities commission. A chair that he warmed till 1988 and was awarded by 'Padma Vibhushan' by Rajiv Gandhi for services rendered. 4. 1962. Even more intriguing is the case of Justice Bahrul Islam!! Mr Islam was a Congress MP of the Rajya Sabha in 1962. He tried his hand at popular politics and fought, on Congress ticket, the Lok Sabha Elections. And lost. He again was made a Rajya Sabha MP in 1968. On Congress benches of course! He resigned from the Rajya Sabha in 1972 and was appointed lo! and behold, a judge of the Guvahati High Court!! He retired from there in 1980, probably honourably. But after Indira Gandhi came back to power in 1980, Mr Bahrul Islam was again elevated to Justice Bahrul Islam, this time of the Supreme Court!!!! Nine months after his retirement from the Guwahati High Court!!! Indira Gandhi desperately needed to control benches as there were a number of cases running in the Supreme Court regarding atrocities during Emergency. He proved very useful in saving the skins of Congress people. Justice Islam resigned about a month and a half before his superannuation from the Supreme Court and contested for Lok Sabha from Barpeta in Assam. As the elections could not be held, he was once again made Rajya Sabha MP by Congress.