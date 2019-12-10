back
Rape and Murder: A Timeline Of The Unnao Horror
Before she was burnt to death, the 23-year-old woman from Unnao, gang-raped by two men, was embroiled in a seemingly never-ending fight for justice.
12/10/2019 1:00 PMupdated: 01/15/2020 11:30 AM
194 comments
Anika A.12/25/2019 19:47
Delhi police bs criminals ka sath dene or gunda gardi krne k liye hai or hamari govt rapist ko saja dene k liye koi kanon nahi bnati q k unke satta mien jyada tar rapist jo hain or kya kanon hai criminals ko bail mil jate hain or jo innocent people hote hàin unki jindagi jail mein barbad krdete hain .
Pgin T.12/25/2019 09:42
good governance
Bikram L.12/25/2019 08:23
Cows are much safer than women in India. All the women much Unite first to give a lesson to all the politicians.
Mohan T.12/24/2019 20:58
Those boys didn't that girls......indian law kill her....dont give bail to criminal please we don't need them
Florence R.12/24/2019 04:54
This is our country India 👏👏😠😡
Marcus L.12/24/2019 01:07
This is the law of India. Innocent people dies,culprits becomes innocent,after all because an accused is connecting with several channels but innocents they believed in the law and order. Here is not that moment who got killed,but the law and order got killed by bailing the culprits. incredible india
Gnas G.12/23/2019 18:29
Kill those bloody bastard on the stop cutting their main point 😫😫😫
Arati M.12/23/2019 02:51
Same on law
Sachin S.12/22/2019 17:26
Rafat S.12/21/2019 19:19
SHARAM AATI HAI MUJHKO
Chandan C.12/21/2019 03:43
Very sorrow
Satabdi D.12/20/2019 12:55
This is our law, our country,our justice. Feeling shamed. Humanity comes to the bottom line.😭
Anees F.12/20/2019 05:00
Kab tak comments me so sad likho gay ap log so sad kahene se khanoon nahi badlega yeh BJP govt hai sahab yahan Aisa hi chalega tayyar raho. Kal ko koi ap log k liye bhi sirf so sad hi kahega
Zuben N.12/19/2019 18:09
Such criminal should be hang
Pravin B.12/19/2019 05:58
Aise darindo K liye koi kuch nahi karega. Isme hamari galti hai bhaut jada lachar ho chuke hai hum.jis gaon Ki ladki K sath aisa hota hai pure gaon ne milke aise logo zinda jaladena chaiye baad me police karegi apna kaam ek do ko jail bhi hojayegi. Par darna nahi 1 saal baad bail bhi ho jayegi
Mongam K.12/18/2019 14:25
Motherfuck indian police
Talat S.12/18/2019 09:06
In our parliament many bill and amendments are passing..Question to u......Modi g..... what about safety of women.....why we r not safe.........
Idrisi R.12/17/2019 19:12
Reality
Tksie K.12/17/2019 06:27
What is wrong with this Government .. very much disturbing 🤔
Ashelu R.12/17/2019 02:58
Burn them alive too .. N give the girl justice