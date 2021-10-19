back
Satish Maneshinde: The Man Who Fights Bollywood’s Battles
Aryan Khan is just the latest in his list of celebrity clients. How did Satish Maneshinde become Bollywood’s favourite lawyer for a crisis?
19/10/2021 1:52 PM
- 137.8K
- 463
- 37
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
28 comments
Leona S.25/10/2021 20:11
It's not fought .it's sold out
Amit C.22/10/2021 17:56
शाब्बास संजय la मदत केली....मृतात्म्यांना शांती लाभली बॉम्ब स्फोटातील
Sharan K.22/10/2021 01:20
I can understand big names hiring this lawyer who charges lacks for going to court once. The big question arises how Rhea Chakraborty could hire him whose anual income is equal to this lawer’s few hours fee?
Romaisa W.21/10/2021 11:22
Aryan Khan seems fit, and I think he is into sports, how Indian fans have become an enemies of this Superstar SRK? It means whatever SRK did for his fans, but his fans proved to be so fake! They are defaming this Bollywood Star. I hope he comes out of this mess. Asap
Jaimini20/10/2021 16:55
How could a lawyer manipulate the law
Jagdish M.20/10/2021 12:19
3000kg drugs in Adani port...Media including Brut India zipped.. 30gms on a ship cruise, in which Aryan was available, it was not in his possession, he didn't consumed it, but that's front page new...! You guys are dead from inside..!
Amit D.20/10/2021 12:05
Everything lies in one word " Setting ".
Krishnaa S.20/10/2021 10:39
The Devil's Advocate = Satish Maneshinde Brut India = Promoter/Supporter of Devil's advocate
Rajesh R.20/10/2021 04:24
Yese log pyso ke liye kitna gir skte h ye socho Glat ko succh me bdalne ka pysa khi nhi rahega sja Bhagwan dega
Khajor R.20/10/2021 03:12
Sanjay Dutt 😂👌👍💪
Umesh S.20/10/2021 02:15
Bollywood criminals 👈
Umesh S.20/10/2021 02:13
No Bail strict Action👈
Raju D.20/10/2021 01:07
Under table connection with judge.
Pattabhi R.20/10/2021 00:19
Better the celebraties are in trouble than the Country.If it is trouble ok,Let it not become terrible
Pham T.20/10/2021 00:00
càng ngày càng lố, Ấn Độ của tui ơi :((((
Archana M.19/10/2021 23:56
It means that problem of Drugs never went away and will never go away as these people escaped the law… it means root problem is still not resolved… it means rich get away…. It means poor young suffer on all accounts…. It means there is no accountability from society, system, law, order for right and wrong… it means definition of hero/ heroine should change only power and money wins… all the above so called heroes/names should have been role models for young in society but they can’t even save their own fraternity from drugs and we see them as heroes… we call these officers of court successful I wish there is law against these officers of court where they are accountable to their own work …. These officers of court should not be worshipped if they make money by saving criminals…. The bigger the crime bigger the money… It’s high time public figures are accountable to society Cases drag for decades by these same officers of court for common people for want of hearing …. Do we really have / get JUSTICE
Saad S.19/10/2021 20:19
It means they all were guilty and the lawyer did some good job.
Harsh B.19/10/2021 19:15
Celebrity client is not the correct word. Celebrity got consuming drugs is the correct scenario.
Surya N.19/10/2021 18:27
A social pariah sold to the highest bidder.
Anil M.19/10/2021 16:43
In bollywood ke keedon se bada problem to ye lawyer hai.