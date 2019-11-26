Survivors of 26/11 On Attack's 11th Year

The staff of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel will never forget the 26/11 attack. The carnage started on this day 11 years ago.
54 comments
Madhu V.2 days
ab aate hi nahi aantkwadi india me kyonki unka baap modi baithaa ha
Mo H.5 days
Good
Raman K.12/10/2019 11:26
So sad
R K.12/07/2019 20:40
This beautiful area of India
Debopriya P.12/06/2019 06:31
Very sad we cant forget it
Jaswant S.12/05/2019 02:01
Sad day but people of mumbai are brave It was just like sunami butbig heart of Tajwala owner set the thingsright and brought the train on track when chef was making kabab kasab came and sarted making kabaab of men woman and chidren these things should not happen in any nation wtc world has not forgetten.
Seerat K.12/01/2019 12:08
Thanks to BJP , we r in safe hands !! Mumbai always witnessed terrorist attacks
Prithivi C.12/01/2019 02:34
What I feel , in 2014 BJP came back at the right time when ISIS was at its peak otherwise many such 26/11 would have occurred.
Abu N.11/30/2019 08:57
The rss bakths conveniently forgot all the atrocities against muslims,including communal violence,babri masjid demolition and ,1000 other violences against the muslims. But they want to rake up this year after year.
Jay N.11/30/2019 04:24
The Hotel has been rebuilt. Its one of the best Hotels that I have seen. Looks like heaven on earth. Unfortunately I was not allowed to take photos of the Reception Area..
Omar Z.11/30/2019 01:08
Hindu terrorist false flag BS.
Sujata C.11/29/2019 21:09
Indomitable Spirit of Mumbai.
Sujata C.11/29/2019 21:09
Unconquered.
Akhil J.11/29/2019 05:36
My prayers with all the survivors and family who lost...keep up the spirit
Anshuk M.11/29/2019 02:48
I remember digvijay singh releasing a book in which he blamed RSS for the shooting... And later everyone knows the truth, who did it...
Sid S.11/28/2019 14:27
India pre planned attack
Ujwal J.11/28/2019 12:13
There was a case study.... Explaining how taj employees shielded their customers from all harm.... Mr. Kung who lost his family... Another gentleman whose name i cant remember who died ensuring all customers went out safely first... Goes to show what culture could truly mean!!
Kamran R.11/28/2019 12:07
Feeling sad for so many innocent lives lost . All courtesy to RAW
Syed I.11/28/2019 10:58
Inside game for Killing Hemant Karkare.
Adi A.11/28/2019 09:51
After the Attack: Close Your Eyes 😑 Ohhh there were 10 Terrorists belongs to Pakistan 🤔🤔🤔 Pakistan::Give us Evidence please. India: 10 Pakistani Terrorists Pakistan::Give us Evidence please. India: 10 Pakistani Terrorists Pakistan::Give us Evidence please. India: 10 Pakistani Terrorists . . . . . After 11 years.... End-ia: 10 Pakistani Terrorists... 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔